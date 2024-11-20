Krasiva Windows & Doors Expands Offerings with Andersen Window Products

PEORIA, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Krasiva Windows & Doors is thrilled to announce an exciting addition to our product lineup in the Phoenix Valley—Andersen window products. Homeowners now have an even wider array of options for choosing the perfect replacement windows and doors to suit their home renovation projects.

Combining Andersen's renowned product excellence with Krasiva's established reputation for superior service and installations creates a winning formula for any window replacement project in Phoenix. As Greg Strickland, Owner of Krasiva Windows & Doors, highlights, "By incorporating Fibrex windows, we enhance our ability to provide comprehensive guidance to homeowners exploring replacement options. Whether it's comparing prices or understanding material distinctions, we're here to assist in making informed decisions."

If you're considering Andersen's A-100 series for your home, trust Krasiva—a company celebrated for top-notch window and door installation services—to deliver outstanding results. Schedule a complimentary consultation with our expert team, and explore all your available options. Our aim is to ensure you possess all the necessary information to make the best choice for your home.

Founded in 1903, Andersen Windows & Doors stands as the largest privately-owned window company in North America. Their A-100 series, crafted from Fibrex® material, offers energy efficiency, durability, aesthetic appeal, and minimal maintenance. Fibrex® combines 40% recycled wood fiber with 60% thermoplastic polymer (vinyl), providing stable, non-conductive, and insulative properties ideal for windows.

The A-100 Series is available in various styles, including single-hung casement, awning, gliding, and stationary picture windows. Additionally, Fibrex's adaptability to paint finishes, including darker shades like dark bronze and black, allows for personalized choices. However, please note that Fibrex material may have limitations for curved window designs; alternatives such as vinyl, aluminum, or clad wood from Krasiva® are recommended for such requirements.

Our commitment to quality extends beyond our products; all installations are performed by dedicated Krasiva employees, not subcontractors, ensuring a seamless customer experience. We pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled service that sets us apart from the competition.

About Krasiva Windows & Doors

Since 1997, Krasiva Windows & Doors has been a leader in custom window and door replacements in Phoenix, Arizona. Known for offering the broadest selection of window materials and manufacturers, we are devoted to helping homeowners find optimal solutions tailored to their needs.

