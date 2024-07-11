Kraton and DL Chemicals Successfully Raise USD 1 Billion in Global Bonds with KDB Credit Guarantee

HOUSTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, is proud to announce the successful completion of its global bond issuance, raising USD 1 billion with the backing of KDB's (Korea Development Bank) credit guarantee. This strategic financial move underscores the strength of Kraton's market position and its innovative partnership with parent company DL Chemicals, which is focused on leveraging our combined expertise and market reach to drive sustainable growth.

The global bond issuance saw robust participation from key investors across Asia, Europe, and the United States. Six renowned bookrunners efficiently managed the book-building process: KDB, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole, JP Morgan, Mizuho, and Standard Chartered. This reflects global confidence in Kraton's financial health and strategic vision for the future.

The three-year global bonds were issued at a competitive rate, reducing Kraton's overall capital cost thanks to the KDB-backed credit guarantee. This guarantee, the largest of its kind by a domestic bank, played a crucial role in securing the favorable interest rate, highlighting the market's trust in DL Chemical and Kraton's expertise and robust business model. This successful bond issuance offers numerous strategic benefits to Kraton, including expanded global reach in debt markets, strengthened relationships with key financial institutions, substantial interest rate savings, improved cash flow, and a reinforced capital structure.

Kraton's CEO, Marcello Boldrini, commented on the successful bond issuance: "This strategic financial milestone is a testament to the confidence the global market has in Kraton and DL Chemicals. The credit guarantee from KDB, the largest ever by a domestic bank on global bonds, underscores our strong financial foundation and the exceptional trust in our strategic direction. We are committed to leveraging this success to fuel our growth and enhance value for our stakeholders."

DL Chemical's CEO, Jong Hyun Kim, added: "Our collaboration with Kraton continues to yield significant strategic benefits. This bond issuance strengthens Kraton's financial position and exemplifies the synergistic potential of our combined expertise and market reach."

