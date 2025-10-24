Kraton Announces Intent to Streamline Polymers Production in Berre, France

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine chemicals, today announced a strategic plan to streamline its polymers operations in Berre, France and solely focus on producing USBC products in that location, ceasing production of HSBC products.

On October 23, 2025, Kraton launched an information and consultation period with the relevant Works Councils in Berre. A final decision regarding the plan could be taken at the end of the mandatory consultation period.

"Our aim with this plan is to strengthen Kraton's long-term competitive position by optimizing our manufacturing footprint in response to changing market dynamics associated with global overcapacity of HSBC production capability," said Prakash Kolluri, President, Kraton Polymers. "With this step, we are preparing Kraton for a sustainable future by securing Kraton's position as the leading global HSBC producer. Kraton is fully committed to supporting our customers through this transition with supply of HSBC products produced within our unmatched global manufacturing network."

"We recognize the impact of these actions, and are committed to a safe, respectful and supportive transition. The health, safety and well-being of the employees remain our top priorities."

With operations across multiple continents and a diverse portfolio of solutions, Kraton will continue to deliver market-driven innovation and leverage the strength and flexibility of its global footprint to adapt quickly to market shifts and customer needs.

For more information about Kraton, please visit https://kraton.com/.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

Media Contact: [email protected]

