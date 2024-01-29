KRATON COMPLETES $35M INVESTMENT IN BIOREFINERY TOWERS AT PANAMA CITY FACILITY

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping by-products, has completed a $35 million investment to upgrade its crude tall oil (CTO) biorefinery towers in its Panama City, Florida manufacturing facility. The new infrastructure was completed in November with the highest safety and quality standards for continued service to customers..

"We are excited to unveil this strategic investment in our biorefinery operations," said Edgar Baena, VP of Global Operations, Kraton Pine Chemicals. "Our upgraded towers will ensure Kraton continues delivering the highest quality and sustainable biobased products and solutions our customers rely on."

"Upgrading our Panama City facility enables us to enhance our efficiency and continue delivering reliable product supply to our customers for years to come," said Kevin Campbell, VP of Pine Chemicals Commercial and Procurement. "This investment aligns with our commitment to growing the pine chemicals business through innovation and advancing the biobased and circular economy."

The towers project is Panama City's largest single capital investment in the last 50 years, demonstrating Kraton's strong dedication to continuous improvement, operational excellence, and remaining at the forefront of evolving customer expectations within the pine chemicals industry.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

*Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

