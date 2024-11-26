KRATON CORPORATION ANNOUNCES A GLOBAL PRICE INCREASE FOR SIS POLYMER PRODUCTS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value bio-based products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces a general price increase of +330 USD/MT for all SIS polymer products.

This action is driven by the continued increase in raw materials and process chemicals.

This increase will be effective from January 1st, 2025, and/or subject to the terms of any applicable contracts and obligations.

For more information about Kraton, please visit www.KRATON.com.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

