Kraton Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR SUMMARY

Fourth quarter consolidated net loss of $21.0 million compared to consolidated net loss of $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

compared to consolidated net loss of in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $54.4 million , up 11.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

of , up 11.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Polymer segment operating income of $27.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to operating loss of $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $30.6 million , up 3.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to operating loss of in the fourth quarter of 2019 and Adjusted EBITDA of , up 3.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Chemical segment operating income of $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to operating loss of $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $23.9 million , up 22.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to operating loss of in the fourth quarter of 2019, and Adjusted EBITDA of , up 22.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Full year 2020 consolidated net loss (2) of $221.7 million compared to net income of $55.8 million in 2019.

of compared to net income of in 2019. Full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $262.1 million , compared to $320.6 million in 2019.

of , compared to in 2019. The net impact from the divestiture of our Cariflex business was $44.3 million .

. During the year ended December 31, 2020 , consolidated debt was reduced by $440.6 million and consolidated net debt (1) was reduced by $541.4 million , excluding the effect of foreign currency.

, consolidated debt was reduced by and consolidated net debt was reduced by , excluding the effect of foreign currency. During the fourth quarter we refinanced our 7.0% senior unsecured notes with 4.25% senior unsecured notes, resulting in annualized cash interest savings of approximately $11.0 million . We also refinanced our ABL facility, extending maturity to December 2025 and improving pricing.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 406,764



$ 408,524



$ 1,563,150



$ 1,804,436

Polymer segment operating income (loss) $ 27,205



$ (5,155)



$ 56,802



$ 57,343

Chemical segment operating income (loss) (2) $ 6,906



$ (4,789)



$ (388,390)



$ 62,119

Consolidated net income (loss) (2) $ (21,008)



$ (22,108)



$ (221,686)



$ 55,817

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) $ 54,425



$ 49,044



$ 262,097



$ 320,592

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) (3) 13.4 %

12.0 %

16.8 %

17.8 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.69)



$ (0.67)



$ (7.08)



$ 1.60

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.23



$ (0.06)



$ 1.29



$ 2.94



_______________________________________

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of applicable non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2020, includes the $400.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the Chemical segment. (3) Defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

"We are very pleased with our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, especially in light of the unprecedented challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The safety of our employees, customers and communities where we operate have remained our top priority, while we maintained operational integrity and implemented enhanced safety protocols throughout our global footprint. Our broad portfolio of product offerings and end market diversification make our business resilient, and 2020 was a good year to prove that, as both our Polymer and our Chemical segments grew sales volume year-over-year," said Kevin M. Fogarty, Kraton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Moreover, during the year we are equally proud that Kraton polymer and pine chemical technologies contributed to providing key tools in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. For example, one of our Chinese customers utilized a new hydrogenated SBC development grade, manufactured at our Mailao, Taiwan JV, in the production of facemask strips with higher elasticity to significantly improve wear comfort. More recently, as the vaccine roll-out began, our hydrogenated SBCs were used to manufacture gels used to insulate essential refrigerated vaccine transportation and distribution equipment. Similarly, Kraton pine chemicals were utilized in increased demand for many types of packaging adhesives, and as a key ingredient in surfactant manufacturing. Lastly, in 2020 we made meaningful progress in advancing our innovation objectives to drive future growth, by launching several new product offerings such as our REvolution™ family of low-color rosin esters and our CirKular+™ polymer grades; both of which address the ever-increasing market need for biobased and sustainable alternatives, further demonstrating Kraton's commitment to advance our sustainable business model by creating 'value in an otherwise resource constrained world'. Most recently, our Polymer segment announced the first commercial application of IMSS™ technology in an automotive application. SAIC-GM (a joint venture between General Motors Company and SAIC Motor Corporation Limited) officially released the 2021 Buick GL6 model's newly engineered interior in late November 2020 into the fast growth Chinese auto market," added Fogarty.

Polymer segment Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $30.6 million, up 3.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 sales volume was up 6.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, with higher sales volume in Specialty Polymers associated with demand recovery across multiple regions, and higher volume in Performance Products primarily driven by higher sales into paving and roofing and adhesive applications.

Chemical segment Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $23.9 million, up 22.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Chemical segment results for the quarter reflect the benefit of a 20.3% increase in sales volume, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, partially offset by lower average sales prices and higher costs, including costs of planned maintenance.

"During 2020, we delivered the $20 million of annualized cost savings that we had outlined at the beginning of the year. We also strengthened our capital structure by significantly reducing outstanding debt, while improving liquidity through the refinancing of our ABL facility and senior unsecured notes and meaningfully reducing borrowing cost by delivering approximately $11 million of annual cash interest savings. In 2021, while we expect to continue to reduce debt and maintain a disciplined approach to cost and capital allocation, we will be focused on investing in accretive organic growth projects and our innovation pipeline," added Fogarty. "Looking ahead to 2021, we are encouraged by the demand trends experienced in both our Polymer and Chemical segments in the second half of 2020, and the start of this year. Of course, we must remain mindful of the disruptive potential of COVID-19 as well as constrained availability and increasing costs of global logistics associated with improving demand and trade flows. Nevertheless, in our Polymer segment, China continues to present an excellent economic backdrop after two plus years of geopolitical and trade challenges. As is always the case this time of the year, we have high expectations for a robust North American and European paving and roofing summer season, and our consumer durable markets continue to indicate attractive growth. In our pine chemical segment, we are seeing evidence of positivity across all three major product categories, including TOFA, TOR and CST, indicative, we believe, of both improved fundamentals, and increasing preference for our sustainable, 'from the trees,' pine chemical offerings. We therefore currently are planning to grow our core business by 5%-7% in 2021 and expect 2021 Adjusted EBITDA to be at least on par with 2020, after adjusting for the Cariflex stub period that contributed approximately $10 million in 2020, or approximately $252 million. It is important to note that this outlook for 2021 is burdened with approximately $15 million of expenses associated with the significant statutory turnaround in our Berre, France, plant, which occurs approximately every six years," said Fogarty.

Polymer Segment



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue (In thousands) Performance Products $ 105,454



$ 108,898



$ 459,906



$ 531,437

Specialty Polymers 83,355



78,243



316,206



334,726

Cariflex —



45,149



36,930



186,266

Isoprene Rubber 25,550



—



42,986



—

Other 427



169



1,530



539



$ 214,786



$ 232,459



$ 857,558



$ 1,052,968

















Operating income (loss) $ 27,205



$ (5,155)



$ 56,802



$ 57,343

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) $ 30,557



$ 29,529



$ 167,483



$ 188,164

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) (2) 14.2 %

12.7 %

19.5 %

17.9 %

____________________________________________________

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. (2) Defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Q4 2020 VERSUS Q4 2019 RESULTS

Revenue for the Polymer segment was $214.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $232.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease was due to the divestiture of our Cariflex business in March 2020 and lower average sales prices resulting from lower raw material costs across all product lines, partially offset by the increase in sales volumes discussed below. The positive effect from changes in currency exchange rates between the periods was $6.6 million.

Polymer Segment Sales Volume % Change Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Performance Products 7.4 % Specialty Polymers 15.6 % Isoprene Rubber 100.0 % Subtotal 16.2 % Cariflex (100.0) % Total 6.0 %

Sales volume of 70.2 kilotons for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased 6.0% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in sales volumes is largely attributable to increases in Specialty Polymers volumes of 15.6%, primarily driven by the demand recovery across all regions particularly into durables and automotive applications, a 7.4% increase in Performance Products sales volumes, driven by higher sales into paving and roofing and adhesives applications, and sales attributable to the Isoprene Rubber Supply Agreement ("IRSA") entered into in connection with the sale of our Cariflex business. These increases were partially offset by the divestiture of our Cariflex business.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Polymer segment generated $30.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) compared to $29.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.0 million, or 3.5%. This increase is largely due to higher sales volumes, lower overall fixed costs and higher production rates, and the factors described above. However, on a comparative basis, excluding the net impact of $15.9 million attributable to the disposition of our Cariflex business, Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) would have been $17.0 million higher for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The positive effect from changes in currency exchange rates between the periods was $1.2 million. See a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating income to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA below.

FY 2020 VERSUS FY 2019 RESULTS

Revenue for the Polymer segment was $857.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $1,053.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volumes driven by the divestiture of our Cariflex business in March 2020 and lower average sales prices resulting from lower raw material costs across all product lines. The positive effect from changes in currency exchange rates between the periods was $2.5 million.

Polymer Segment Sales Volume % Change Year Ended December 31, 2020 Performance Products 2.2 % Specialty Polymers 5.2 % Isoprene Rubber 100.0 % Subtotal 5.5 % Cariflex (80.4) % Total (1.4) %

Sales volumes were 291.8 kilotons for the year ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of 4.2 kilotons, or 1.4%. The decrease is largely attributable to the divestiture of our Cariflex business, partially offset by the commencement of the IRSA during the first quarter of 2020. While we experienced the impacts of COVID-19 during the first half 2020, the demand recovered during the second half of the year. Specialty Polymers volumes increased 5.2% primarily driven by demand recovery in Asia. The 2.2% increase in Performance Products sales volumes was driven by higher sales into adhesives applications, as well as improved paving and roofing demand within North America.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Polymer segment generated Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $167.5 million compared to $188.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is mainly attributed to the divestiture of our Cariflex business in March 2020, in addition to the factors described above. However, on a comparative basis, excluding the net impact of $44.3 million attributable to the disposition of our Cariflex business, Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) would have been approximately 18.0% higher for the year ended December 31, 2020. The positive effect from changes in currency exchange rates between the periods was $5.1 million. See a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating income to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA below.

Chemical Segment



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue (In thousands) Adhesives $ 68,066



$ 64,156



$ 257,855



$ 262,941

Performance Chemicals 110,643



100,380



406,152



438,146

Tires 13,269



11,529



41,585



50,381



$ 191,978



$ 176,065



$ 705,592



$ 751,468

















Operating income (loss) (1) $ 6,906



$ (4,789)



$ (388,390)



$ 62,119

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (2) $ 23,868



$ 19,515



$ 94,614



$ 132,428

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) (3) 12.4 %

11.1 %

13.4 %

17.6 %

____________________________________________________

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2020, includes the $400.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the Chemical segment. (2) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of applicable non-GAAP measure to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. (3) Defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Q4 2020 VERSUS Q4 2019 RESULTS

Revenue for the Chemical segment was $192.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $176.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The Chemical segment experienced higher sales volumes across all product lines, including opportunistic raw material sales. These volume increases were partially offset by lower average sales prices, including the impact of raw material sales. The positive effect from changes in currency exchange rates between the periods was $7.8 million.

Chemical Segment Sales Volume % Change Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Adhesives 9.0 % Performance Chemicals 25.6 % Tires (1) 27.2 % Total 20.3 %

____________________________________________________

(1) Tires volumes are less than 5% of total Chemical segment volumes.

Sales volume was 117.9 kilotons for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 98.0 kilotons for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Performance Chemicals volumes increased 25.6% driven by opportunistic raw material sales, Adhesives volumes increased 9.0% due to improved market conditions globally for rosin esters, and Tires volumes increased 27.2% with the growth of innovation applications.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Chemical segment generated Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $23.9 million compared to $19.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. This increase is largely due to the increased volumes, in addition to the factors described above. These benefits were partially offset by the timing of higher costs, including costs associated with planned maintenance and turnaround activity. The positive effect from changes in currency exchange rates between the periods was $0.3 million. See a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating income to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA below.

FY 2020 VERSUS FY 2019 RESULTS

Revenue for the Chemical segment was $705.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $751.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower average sales prices in the crude sulfate turpentine ("CST") chain driven by a decrease in gum turpentine price and lower average sales prices for rosin esters associated with excess hydrocarbon tackifier supply. The decline was also due to lower average sales prices in tall oil fatty acids ("TOFA") upgrades associated with the adverse impact of COVID-19. These impacts were partially offset by higher sales volumes of rosin ester adhesives and opportunistic raw material sales. The positive effect from changes in currency exchange rates between the periods was $8.5 million.

Chemical Segment Sales Volume % Change Year Ended December 31, 2020 Adhesives 2.7 % Performance Chemicals 9.2 % Tires (1) 0.3 % Total 6.8 %

____________________________________________________

(1) Tires volumes are less than 5% of total Chemical segment volumes.

Sales volumes were 425.7 kilotons for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 27.1 kilotons, or 6.8%, with higher opportunistic raw material sales within Performance Chemicals and increased rosin ester sales volumes, partially offset by lower sales volumes for TOFA and TOFA derivatives related to COVID-19 demand pressures.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Chemical segment generated $94.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) compared to $132.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The 28.6% decrease in Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was primarily driven by lower margins as a result of a decline in average sales prices impacting the CST refinery and rosin ester products. The decrease was also driven by the decline in TOFA and TOFA derivative sales volumes impacted by market fundamentals, primarily due to COVID-19 and higher fixed costs, partially offset by higher opportunistic raw material sales. The positive effect from changes in currency exchange rates between the periods was $1.0 million. See a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating income to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA below.

CASH FLOW AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE

During the year ended December 31, 2020, we reduced consolidated debt by approximately $440.6 million, and consolidated net debt (non-GAAP) by $491.4 million. Consolidated net debt excluding effect of foreign currency was reduced by $541.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Summary of principal amounts for indebtedness and a reconciliation of consolidated debt to consolidated net debt and consolidated net debt excluding effect of foreign currency (non-GAAP):



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(In thousands) Kraton debt 860,360



1,288,277

KFPC (1)(2) loans 89,733



102,385

Consolidated debt 950,093



1,390,662









Kraton cash 82,804



24,631

KFPC (1) cash 3,097



10,402

Consolidated cash 85,901



35,033









Consolidated net debt $ 864,192



$ 1,355,629









Effect of foreign currency on consolidated net debt (49,970)





Consolidated net debt excluding effect of foreign currency (3) $ 814,222























____________________________________________________

(1) Cash at our KFPC joint venture, located in Mailiao, Taiwan, which we own a 50% stake in and consolidate within our financial statements. (2) KFPC executed revolving credit facilities to provide funding for working capital requirements and/or general corporate purposes. These are in addition to the 5.5 billion NTD KFPC Loan Agreement. (3) We incurred $43.0 million related to the refinancings of our 7.0% senior unsecured notes and our asset backed loan for the year ended December 31, 2020. Excluding these refinancing impacts, consolidated net debt and consolidated net debt excluding the effect of foreign currency would have been $821.2 million and $771.3 million, respectively.

OUTLOOK

Following a significant demand contraction in the first half of 2020 associated with the adverse impact of COVID-19, we experienced demand recovery in the second half of the year. In 2020, we delivered approximately $20.0 million of run rate cost savings which will largely offset 2021 cost inflation, and we expect to deliver additional cost savings in 2021.

Based upon our current market view, we expect growth in our core business of 5% to 7%. However, we expect to incur approximately $15.0 million of costs in 2021 largely associated with a significant statutory turnaround at our Berre, France, plant, which occurs approximately every six years. We expect to incur the majority of the costs for the Berre turnaround in the first half of 2021.

On a full-year basis, we currently expect 2021 Adjusted EBITDA to be at least on par with our 2020 Adjusted EBITDA, after adjusting for the Cariflex stub period that contributed approximately $10.0 million in 2020, or approximately $252.0 million.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes the use of both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, Consolidated Net Debt (including as adjusted to exclude the effect of foreign currency), Adjusted Gross Profit, and Adjusted Gross Profit Per Ton. Tables included in this earnings release reconcile each of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. For additional information on the impact of the spread between the first-in, first-out ("FIFO") basis of accounting and estimated current replacement cost ("ECRC"), see Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, when filed.

We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance including period-to-period comparisons and/or that of other companies in our industry. Further, management uses these measures to evaluate operating performance, and our incentive compensation plan based incentive compensation payments on our Adjusted EBITDA performance and attainment of net debt reduction, along with other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and in some cases can vary substantially from other measures of our performance. You should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results under U.S. GAAP in the United States.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin: For our consolidated results, EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. For each reporting segment, EBITDA represents operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, and earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures. Among other limitations EBITDA does not: reflect the significant interest expense on our debt or reflect the significant depreciation and amortization expense associated with our long-lived assets; and EBITDA included herein should not be used for purposes of assessing compliance or non-compliance with financial covenants under our debt agreements, which can vary from the terms used herein. The calculation of EBITDA in our debt agreements includes adjustments, such as extraordinary, non-recurring or one-time charges, proforma cost savings, certain non-cash items, turnaround costs, and other items included in the definition of EBITDA in the debt agreements. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. As an analytical tool, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to all the limitations applicable to EBITDA. We prepare Adjusted EBITDA by eliminating from EBITDA the impact of a number of items we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance, including the spread between FIFO and ECRC and the material impairment charge, but you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, due to volatility in raw material prices, Adjusted EBITDA may, and often does, vary substantially from EBITDA and other performance measures, including net income calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (for each reporting segment or on a consolidated basis, if applicable). Because of these and other limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Per Ton: We define Adjusted Gross Profit Per Ton as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by total sales volume (for each reporting segment or on a consolidated basis, as applicable). We define Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit excluding certain charges and expenses. Adjusted Gross Profit is limited because it often varies substantially from gross profit calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP due to volatility in raw material prices.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: We prepare Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share by eliminating from Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share the impact of a number of non-recurring items we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance, including the spread between FIFO and ECRC and the material goodwill impairment charge.

Consolidated Net Debt and Consolidated Net Debt excluding the effect of foreign currency: We define consolidated net debt as total consolidated debt (including debt of KFPC) less consolidated cash and cash equivalents. Management uses consolidated net debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not readily be satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. Management believes that using consolidated net debt is useful to investors in determining our leverage since we could choose to use cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. We also present Consolidated Net Debt, as adjusted for foreign exchange impact accounts for the foreign exchange effect on our foreign currency denominated debt agreements.

KRATON CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)







Revenue $ 406,764



$ 408,524



$ 1,563,150



$ 1,804,436

Cost of goods sold 289,891



331,578



1,165,279



1,390,007

Gross profit 116,873



76,946



397,871



414,429

Operating expenses:













Research and development 10,585



9,982



40,743



41,073

Selling, general, and administrative 39,199



38,177



161,944



149,800

Depreciation and amortization 32,194



37,941



126,022



136,171

Impairment of goodwill —



—



400,000



—

Gain on insurance proceeds —



—



—



(32,850)

Loss on disposal of fixed assets 784



790



750



773

Operating income (loss) 34,111



(9,944)



(331,588)



119,462

Other income (expense) 158



(220)



995



3,339

Disposition and exit of business activities —



—



175,189



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt (25,900)



(3,731)



(40,843)



(3,521)

Earnings of unconsolidated joint venture 147



143



457



506

Interest expense, net (13,476)



(18,288)



(57,930)



(75,782)

Income (loss) before income taxes (4,960)



(32,040)



(253,720)



44,004

Income tax benefit (expense) (16,048)



9,932



32,034



11,813

Consolidated net income (loss) (21,008)



(22,108)



(221,686)



55,817

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (918)



844



(3,916)



(4,512)

Net income (loss) attributable to Kraton $ (21,926)



$ (21,264)



$ (225,602)



$ 51,305

Earnings (loss) per common share:













Basic $ (0.69)



$ (0.67)



$ (7.08)



$ 1.61

Diluted $ (0.69)



$ (0.67)



$ (7.08)



$ 1.60

Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 31,798



31,516



31,746



31,581

Diluted 31,798



31,516



31,746



31,881



KRATON CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,901



$ 35,033

Receivables, net of allowances of $598 and $434 180,258



169,603

Inventories of products 318,885



332,457

Inventories of materials and supplies 34,164



32,211

Prepaid expense 11,844



6,991

Other current assets 15,338



22,385

Current assets held for sale —



51,356

Total current assets 646,390



650,036

Property, plant, and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $732,279 and $639,197 942,703



925,940

Goodwill 375,061



772,418

Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization of $330,070 and $285,819 294,734



325,877

Investment in unconsolidated joint venture 12,723



11,971

Deferred income taxes 83,534



8,863

Long-term operating lease assets, net 84,042



85,003

Other long-term assets 21,770



25,219

Long-term assets held for sale —



27,058

Total assets $ 2,460,957



$ 2,832,385

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 72,347



$ 53,139

Accounts payable-trade 176,229



168,541

Other payables and accruals 167,364



112,645

Due to related party 17,147



17,470

Current liabilities held for sale —



14,849

Total current liabilities 433,087



366,644

Long-term debt, net of current portion 865,516



1,311,486

Deferred income taxes 125,559



125,240

Long-term operating lease liabilities 67,898



66,624

Deferred income 151,329



11,049

Other long-term liabilities 168,566



161,911

Long-term liabilities held for sale —



3

Total liabilities 1,811,955



2,042,957

Equity:





Kraton stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; none issued —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; 31,873 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2020; 31,751 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2019 319



318

Additional paid in capital 401,445



392,208

Retained earnings 240,464



464,712

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,865)



(105,795)

Total Kraton stockholders' equity 604,363



751,443

Noncontrolling interest 44,639



37,985

Total equity 649,002



789,428

Total liabilities and equity $ 2,460,957



$ 2,832,385



KRATON CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Consolidated net income (loss) $ (221,686)



$ 55,817

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 126,022



136,171

Lease amortization 24,488



23,093

Amortization of debt premium and original issue discount 148



1,064

Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,045



4,654

Amortization of deferred income (20,054)



—

Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment 750



773

Disposition and exit of business activities (175,189)



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt 40,843



3,521

Impairment of goodwill 400,000



—

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated joint venture, net of dividends received 50



(62)

Deferred income tax benefit (56,114)



(159)

Release of uncertain tax positions (2,445)



(18,309)

Gain on insurance proceeds for capital expenditures —



(3,948)

Share-based compensation 11,361



9,493

Decrease (increase) in:





Accounts receivable (563)



5,848

Inventories of products, materials, and supplies 18,234



46,533

Other assets 483



10,986

Increase (decrease) in:





Accounts payable-trade 352



(3,472)

Other payables and accruals 5,595



(20,018)

Other long-term liabilities (2,900)



(13,401)

Due to related party (1,089)



(3,644)

Net cash provided by operating activities 151,331



234,940

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Kraton purchase of property, plant, and equipment (73,893)



(103,688)

KFPC purchase of property, plant, and equipment (4,132)



(965)

Purchase of software and other intangibles (7,943)



(8,019)

Insurance proceeds for capital expenditures —



3,948

Cash proceeds from disposition and exit of business activities 510,500



—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 424,532



(108,724)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from debt 477,000



57,941

Repayments of debt (967,967)



(198,053)

KFPC proceeds from debt 71,949



34,240

KFPC repayments of debt (90,577)



(59,700)

Capital lease payments (179)



(169)

Purchase of treasury stock (847)



(12,821)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 78



2,424

Settlement of interest rate swap (1,295)



—

Debt issuance costs (9,095)



—

Net cash used in financing activities (520,933)



(176,138)

Effect of exchange rate differences on cash (4,062)



(936)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 50,868



(50,858)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 35,033



85,891

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 85,901



$ 35,033

Supplemental disclosures during the period:





Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 6,917



$ 7,804

Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $ 66,757



$ 56,407

Capitalized interest $ 3,099



$ 3,625

Supplemental non-cash disclosures increase (decrease) during the period:





Property, plant, and equipment accruals $ (9,785)



$ 2,277

Operating leases $ 19,928



$ 105,308



KRATON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF POLYMER GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019 Gross profit $ 68,689



$ 41,328

Add (deduct):





Restructuring and other charges (a) —



115

Non-cash compensation expense 194



81

Spread between FIFO and ECRC (15,025)



11,498

Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) $ 53,858



$ 53,022



____________________________________________________

(a) Severance expenses and other restructuring related charges.



Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019 Gross profit $ 230,261



$ 232,558

Add (deduct):





Restructuring and other charges (a) 387



1,030

KFPC startup costs (b) —



3,019

Non-cash compensation expense 615



570

Spread between FIFO and ECRC 32,384



49,565

Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) $ 263,647



$ 286,742



____________________________________________________

(a) Severance expenses and other restructuring related charges. (b) Startup costs related to the joint venture company, KFPC, which are recorded in costs of goods sold.

KRATON CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO KRATON AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Polymer

Chemical

Total

Polymer

Chemical

Total Net loss attributable to Kraton







$ (21,926)











$ (21,264)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interest







918











(844)

Consolidated net loss







(21,008)











(22,108)

Add (deduct):





















Income tax (benefit) expense







16,048











(9,932)

Interest expense, net







13,476











18,288

Earnings of unconsolidated joint venture







(147)











(143)

Loss on extinguishment of debt







25,900











3,731

Other (income) expense







(158)











220

Operating income (loss) 27,205



6,906



34,111



(5,155)



(4,789)



(9,944)

Add (deduct):





















Depreciation and amortization 13,573



18,621



32,194



15,855



22,086



37,941

Other income (expense) (119)



277



158



(376)



156



(220)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (25,900)



—



(25,900)



(3,731)



—



(3,731)

Earnings of unconsolidated joint venture 147



—



147



143



—



143

EBITDA (a) 14,906



25,804



40,710



6,736



17,453



24,189

Add (deduct):





















Transaction, acquisition related costs,

restructuring, and other costs (b) 426



12



438



5,694



138



5,832

Loss on disposal of fixed assets —



—



—



535



—



535

Loss on extinguishment of debt 25,900



—



25,900



3,731



—



3,731

Non-cash compensation expense 4,350



—



4,350



1,335



—



1,335

Spread between FIFO and ECRC (15,025)



(1,948)



(16,973)



11,498



1,924



13,422

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (a) $ 30,557



$ 23,868



$ 54,425



$ 29,529



$ 19,515



$ 49,044



















































____________________________________________________

(a) Included in EBITDA are Isoprene Rubber sales to Daelim under the IRSA. Sales under the IRSA are transacted at cost. Included in Adjusted EBITDA is the amortization of non-cash deferred income of $10.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, which represents revenue deferred until the products are sold under the IRSA. (b) Charges related to the evaluation of acquisition and disposition transactions, severance expenses, and other restructuring related charges, which are recorded primarily in selling, general, and administrative expenses.

KRATON CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KRATON AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Polymer

Chemical

Total

Polymer

Chemical

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Kraton







$ (225,602)











$ 51,305

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest







3,916











4,512

Consolidated net income (loss)







(221,686)











55,817

Add (deduct):





















Income tax benefit







(32,034)











(11,813)

Interest expense, net







57,930











75,782

Earnings of unconsolidated joint venture







(457)











(506)

Loss on extinguishment of debt







40,843











3,521

Other (income) expense







(995)











(3,339)

Disposition and exit of business activities







(175,189)











—

Operating income (loss) 56,802



(388,390)



(331,588)



57,343



62,119



119,462

Add:





















Depreciation and amortization 52,910



73,112



126,022



59,151



77,020



136,171

Disposition and exit of business activities 175,189



—



175,189



—



—



—

Other income (expense) (87)



1,082



995



(1,923)



5,262



3,339

Loss on extinguishment of debt (40,843)



—



(40,843)



(3,521)



—



(3,521)

Earnings of unconsolidated joint venture 457



—



457



506



—



506

EBITDA (a) 244,428



(314,196)



(69,768)



111,556



144,401



255,957

Add (deduct):





















Transaction, acquisition related costs,

restructuring, and other costs (b) 13,656



1,392



15,048



10,475



946



11,421

Disposition and exit of business activities (175,189)



—



(175,189)



—



—



—

(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets —



(1,316)



(1,316)



535



—



535

Loss on extinguishment of debt 40,843



—



40,843



3,521



—



3,521

Impairment of goodwill —



400,000



400,000



—



—



—

Hurricane related costs (c) —



—



—



—



15,025



15,025

Hurricane reimbursements (d) —



—



—



—



(26,561)



(26,561)

KFPC startup costs (e) —



—



—



3,019



—



3,019

Sale of emissions credits (f) —



—



—



—



(4,601)



(4,601)

Non-cash compensation expense 11,361



—



11,361



9,493



—



9,493

Spread between FIFO and ECRC 32,384



8,734



41,118



49,565



3,218



52,783

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (a) $ 167,483



$ 94,614



$ 262,097



$ 188,164



$ 132,428



$ 320,592



















































____________________________________________________

(a) Included in EBITDA is a $32.9 million gain on insurance, fully offsetting the lost margin in the first quarter of 2019, and reimbursement for a portion of the direct costs we have incurred to date related to Hurricane Michael.





Also included in EBITDA are Isoprene Rubber sales to Daelim under the IRSA. Sales under the IRSA are transacted at cost. Included in Adjusted EBITDA is the amortization of non-cash deferred income of $18.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, which represents revenue deferred until the products are sold under the IRSA.



(b) Charges related to the evaluation of acquisition and disposition transactions, severance expenses, and other restructuring related charges, which are recorded primarily in selling, general, and administrative expenses. (c) Incremental costs related to Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Dorian, which are recorded in cost of goods sold. (d) Reimbursement of incremental costs related to Hurricane Michael, which is recorded in gain on insurance proceeds. (e) Startup costs related to the joint venture company, KFPC, which are recorded in cost of goods sold. (f) We recorded a gain of $4.6 million in other income (expense) related to the sale of emissions credits accumulated by our Swedish Chemical legal entity.

We reconcile Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (non-GAAP) as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited) Diluted Earnings Per Share $ (0.69)



$ (0.67)



$ (7.08)



$ 1.60

Transaction, acquisition related costs, restructuring, and

other costs (a) 0.02



0.14



0.36



0.27

Disposition and exit of business activities 0.17



—



(4.77)



—

Loss on disposal of fixed assets —



0.01



(0.03)



0.01

Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.63



0.09



0.99



0.08

Impairment of goodwill —



—



12.39



—

Tax restructuring 0.47



—



(1.56)



—

Hurricane related costs (b) —



—



—



0.55

Hurricane reimbursements (c) —



—



—



(0.83)

KFPC startup costs (d) —



—



—



0.04

Sale of emissions credits (e) —



0.03



—



(0.11)

Spread between FIFO and ECRC (0.37)



0.34



0.99



1.33

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 0.23



$ (0.06)



$ 1.29



$ 2.94



_____________________________________________________

(a) Charges related to the evaluation of acquisition and disposition transactions, severance expenses, and other restructuring related charges, which are recorded primarily in selling, general, and administrative expenses. (b) Incremental costs related to Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Dorian, which are recorded in cost of goods sold. (c) Reimbursement of incremental costs related to Hurricane Michael, which is recorded in gain on insurance proceeds. (d) Startup costs related to the joint venture company, KFPC, which are recorded in cost of goods sold. (e) We recorded a gain of $4.6 million in other income (expense) related to the sale of emissions credits accumulated by our Swedish Chemical legal entity.

