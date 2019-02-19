Kraton Corporation Announces Global Price Increase for Tall Oil Fatty Acids

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and high-value performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces a general price increase of 5-15% for Tall Oil Fatty Acids (TOFA). Subject to the terms of any applicable contracts, this price increase will take effect March 1, 2019.

ABOUT KRATON

Kraton Corporation (NYSE "KRA") is a leading global producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving, roofing and footwear products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of chemical intermediates into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

