Kraton Corporation Appoints Marcello Boldrini as Chief Sustainability Officer

"We live in a complex, rapidly-changing world characterized by an increasing need and desire for biobased and sustainable solutions. As a leading supplier of biobased and sustainable products to both our pine chemical and polymer markets, we believe Kraton is well-positioned to assist our customers, the markets we serve, and society as a whole in the transition toward a more sustainable future," said Kevin M. Fogarty, Kraton's President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Moreover, Kraton remains committed to sustainable business practices in every aspect of our business, as we believe it is a fundamental driver of long-term value creation for our shareholders. Therefore, we will continue to advance a wide range of environmental, societal, and governance-related initiatives throughout our company. Marcello's appointment to the role of Chief Sustainability Officer will ensure that our business practices, portfolio offering, and innovation programs remain aligned with the ever-evolving needs of Kraton's customers and stakeholders."

Boldrini has served as Senior Vice President and Chemical segment President since joining Kraton in April of 2017. Prior to joining Kraton, he held leadership roles at Houghton International, Hexion/Momentive, Ashland, Quaker, and Unilever. Mr. Boldrini holds an MS in Chemistry from the University of Milan, Italy, and an MBA from Bocconi University in Milan, Italy.

About Kraton Corporation Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is a leading global producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in numerous countries worldwide. Kraton and the Kraton logo are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

For further information:

H. Gene Shiels

Director of Investor Relations

281 504-4886

SOURCE Kraton Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kraton.com

