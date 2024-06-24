Kraton Corporation Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping by-products, announces the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report titled "Working Together for a Sustainable Tomorrow" showcases Kraton's commitment to preserving the planet, building reliable partnerships, and empowering people as they progress along their sustainability journey.

"At Kraton, we're focused on minimizing our environmental impact, best-in-class performance, and collaborating across the value chain to meet our customers' intricate needs," said Marcello Boldrini, Kraton CEO. "This approach fuels our long-term vision to create innovative solutions for a sustainable tomorrow. We're committed to strategic growth through responsible practices, operational excellence, and innovation that benefit our stakeholders, communities, and the planet. As we continue our journey, we're excited to build on our progress and address new challenges as we contribute to a more sustainable world."

"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at Kraton," said Rogier Roelen, Kraton Chief Sustainability Officer. "Integrating sustainable practices across our business enables us to address global challenges such as climate change, water scarcity, and efficient use of resources. It also means we're dedicated to improving the well-being of our employees, prioritizing diversity & inclusion, and supporting our local communities. This report highlights our commitment to transparency and continuous improvement as we work towards achieving our sustainability goals and contributing to a better society."

2023 report highlights include:

Advancement in our sustainability management strategies as well as progress on our essential sustainability metrics.

Received an EcoVadis Platinum Sustainability Rating in 2023.

Awarded the 2023 Henkel Adhesives Technologies Supplier Award in the Sustainability category.

Outlined improvements in energy and resource efficiency across Kraton's global operations, resulting in a notable decrease in absolute carbon emissions.

Achieved advancements in developing biobased and circular alternatives to fossil-based products to minimize environmental impact and enhance product life cycles.

Improved diversity and inclusion efforts, with 56% of new hires being diverse.*

Increased supply chain transparency and accountability, ensuring our partners & suppliers adhere to the highest environmental and ethical standards.

Planted our 100,000th tree through our Tree Nation partnership focused on reforestation.

The report outlines Kraton's sustainability initiatives, including progress on its sustainability strategy and long-term waste, water, and GHG emission targets. It also shares Kraton's performance vs. critical targets and commitment to key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Kraton's 2023 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards core option, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, the United Nations Global Compact, and the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The full 2023 Sustainability Report is available on Kraton's website at kraton.com/sustainability/reports.

*Our diversity tracking is based on race in the U.S. and based on gender outside the U.S.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

