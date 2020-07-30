Kraton Corporation to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

HOUSTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 5, 2020. Participants from Kraton Corporation will include Kevin M. Fogarty, President and Chief Executive Officer, Atanas H. Atanasov, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and H. Gene Shiels, Director of Investor Relations.

Materials shared during the virtual conference will be available online at https://kraton.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/presentations

Kraton Corporation (NYSE "KRA") is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

