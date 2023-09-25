Kraton Earns EcoVadis Platinum Sustainability Rating for Impressive Third Consecutive Year

News provided by

Kraton Corporation

25 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces that it has maintained a Platinum award, the highest rating available, for its sustainability management system from EcoVadis.

Kraton Corporation awarded Ecovadis' Platinum level.
"We are thrilled to have received the EcoVadis Platinum rating for our commitment to sustainability, ethics, and responsible business practices," said Pedro Lopes, Kraton's Chief Sustainability Officer. "The Platinum rating underscores our leadership in sustainability and recognizes our core belief of impacting the world through unwavering passion & sensible business principles."

The platinum rating confirms Kraton's ongoing status as one of the top 1% of the more than 75,000 companies evaluated by EcoVadis. EcoVadis is one of the leading industry reference platforms for evaluating how an organization has integrated the principles of sustainability into its business and management system.

"We are excited to have earned this rating for the third year in a row. This recognition validates our belief that doing good is good for business and is shared with our team, partners, and stakeholders who contribute to our vision for a more sustainable future," said Marcello Boldrini, Kraton's CEO.

EcoVadis is a global provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence, and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. The EcoVadis platform and sustainability scorecards provide insight into environmental, social, and ethical risks across more than 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Their methodology provides a single framework to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance to protect brands, foster transparency, and innovation, and accelerate growth. For more information, visit ecovadis.com.

More information about Kraton's sustainability initiatives can be found on Kraton.com.

ABOUT KRATON  

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving, and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. 

*Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries. 

Media Contact: 
Kristen Boyd:
(281) 504-4986

SOURCE Kraton Corporation

