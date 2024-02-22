KRATON LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE SYLVASOLV™ BIOBASED OILS PRODUCT LINE

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces the launch of SYLVASOLV, a new line of biobased hydrocarbon oils designed to deliver superior performance and environmental advantages across many industries, including agrochemicals, adhesives, and lubricants. The first product in the line, SYLVASOLV 1000, has been specifically developed to meet the unique functional needs of the agriculture industry, finding use in fertilizer coatings and crop protection.

"We are excited to introduce SYLVASOLV biobased oils to the market," said Lana Culbert, Kraton Senior Director of Global Marketing. "The launch of SYLVASOLV 1000 further demonstrates Kraton's commitment to providing sustainable, high-performance alternatives to petroleum-based products. This 100% biobased oil can improve fertilizer coating formulations and enable a reduced carbon footprint. *"

SYLVASOLV 1000 can be used in various fertilizer coating applications to effectively control dust and provide anti-caking properties during handling, transportation, storage, and use. Additionally, SYLVASOLV 1000 is suitable for oil-based adjuvants in various pesticide formulations, providing good wetting and penetration properties to enhance pesticide efficacy.

The SYLVASOLV product line is derived from Crude Tall Oil (CTO), a by-product of the Kraft pulp industry, and is sourced from responsibly managed forests and non-genetically modified trees that do not compete with food crops or require land use change. In addition to its sustainability attributes, SYLVASOLV oils have excellent solvency power, which can enhance formulation optionality, enabling lower viscosity and safer handling due to their low-temperature properties.

*The actual life cycle performance improvement that can be achieved can only be concluded through an ISO-certified process.

About Kraton Corporation
Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. 

*Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries. 

