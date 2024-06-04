KRATON'S CIRKULAR+™ ADDITIVES RECEIVE APR CRITICAL GUIDANCE RECOGNITION FOR PE FLEXIBLE FILMS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products, is pleased to announce that it has received Critical Guidance Recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for its CirKular+ C1000 and C1010 Compatibilization Series, and CirKular+ C2000 Performance Enhancement Series for use in PE flexible films. The APR recognition reinforces Kraton's commitment to providing sustainable, high-performance solutions to address the plastics industry's needs for design recyclability and the advancement of the circular economy.

The APR Critical Guidance Protocol is one of the most universally accepted measures for assessing recyclability in plastic packaging design worldwide. In addition, the innovation must meet the strict requirements of the Critical Guidance Protocol under the APR Design® Recognition Program.

"We are excited to receive another Critical Guidance Recognition from APR for our CirKular+ Compatibilization and Performance Enhancement Series. The prestigious APR Recognition exemplifies Kraton's enduring commitment to innovative solutions for the circular economy and plastics upcycling," said Pedro Lopes, Kraton Global VP of Strategic Marketing & Product Management.

"This recognition highlights Kraton's role in enhancing the recyclability of plastic product designs and maximizing the use of PCR resin. Kraton's CirKular+ technology helps our customers achieve their sustainability goals and lower carbon footprint," added Yuliya Streen, Kraton Global Director of Strategic Marketing.

The APR recognized Kraton's CirKular+™ C1000, C1010, and C2000 performance-enhancing additives for PE flexible films as meeting or exceeding the voluntary requirements for APR Design® for Recyclability Recognition. These additives were evaluated using the stringent, industry accepted criteria that cover a wide range of design features affecting plastics recycling. The APR's FPE-CG-01 protocol showed that C1000 and C2000 can be used in PE films with up to 5% Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) with loadings of 2% and 3% respectively, and C1010 and C2000 can be used in PE films with up to 10% Nylon 6 with loadings of 3% and 2% respectively.

"APR commends [Kraton's] product design for meeting the highest criteria for recyclability according to the APR Design® Guide, and helping to support our recycling system, reduce waste and generate more high quality PCR," said Steve Alexander, President and CEO of APR in Kraton's recognition letter.

CirKular+ additives have previously received the APR Critical Guidance Recognition for use in PP containers and HDPE bottles. In addition, Cirkular+ additives were certified as compatible with HDPE and PP container recycling in Europe by RecyClass (Plastics Recyclers Europe). The Performance Enhancement Series can significantly increase post-consumer recycled content and improve the recyclate impact strength by up to 500%. CirKular+ solutions are designed to enhance plastics upcycling and circularity across the entire plastics value chain by enabling a holistic approach to the plastic product life cycle.

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources.

