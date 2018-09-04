Kratos Capital Advised Albie's Foods, Inc. in its Sale to Union Capital

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kratos Capital, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Albie's Foods, Inc., to Union Capital. The acquisition closed September 4, 2018.

Albie's Foods, Inc. is located in Gaylord, MI. Their plant is both USDA, SQF certified and peanut-free. Albie's takes great pride in producing homemade-quality convenience foods for the foodservice and retail industries, mainly for school lunch programs. All of their products are available in either their "Albie's" brand packaging or in private-label packaging.

Union Capital is a lower middle-market private equity firm that makes investments in North American based businesses with revenues between $20 million and $200 million. The firm is investing out of its latest pool of capital, Union Capital Equity Partners II, which has $200 million of committed capital.

Kratos Capital Principal, Josh Bammel, established the initial relationship with Albie's and successfully closed the deal.

"Our clients were looking for a partner to provide a liquidity event while also building future value for this growing business," said Bammel. "Union Capital given their reputation in the food sector, proved to be the best partner."

Kratos Capital is a privately held, mergers and acquisitions advisory firm.

