Kratos Capital Advises Capital Distributing, Inc. on its Sale to Ferguson Enterprises, Inc.

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kratos Capital, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Capital Distributing, Inc. to Ferguson Enterprises, Inc. The acquisition closed September 29, 2018.

Founded in 1973, Capital Distributing was founded by Jim Davis who was succeeded by his son Michael Davis. Capital has become the Ultimate Dallas, Texas Appliance Destination for North Texas' Best Builders, Remodelers, Architects, Designers and Consumers.

Ferguson Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1953, is the largest wholesale plumbing distributor in the U.S. and is also the fourth largest distributor of heating and cooling equipment.

"Capital Distributing has long-standing builder relationships and experienced appliance delivery and install teams," said Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy. "Together, we will strengthen our collective showroom presence and become a leading destination for plumbing, lighting and appliances in the Dallas market."

"I'm proud our team has built such a great company that Ferguson, given their wonderful reputation, wanted us to be a part of their operation," said Capital Distributing President Mike Davis. "We look forward to helping grow the Capital business within the Ferguson brand."

Kratos Capital Principal, Josh Bammel, established the initial relationship with Capital Distributing and successfully closed the deal.

Deal Terms were not disclosed.

