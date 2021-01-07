Kratos Capital Advises J Reynolds & Co., Inc. On Its Acquisition By Tecta America Corporation

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kratos Capital , a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, J Reynolds & Co., Inc. "J Reynolds" based out of Saginaw, Texas by Tecta America Corporation, a portfolio company of Altas Partners. The acquisition closed December 31, 2020.

In its early years J Reynolds provided high quality roofing services to local commercial properties. Over time and with experience, exceptional quality and growth the Company now performs commercial roofing and waterproofing on a national level.

"We are excited about becoming a part of the Tecta America team and the potential of J Reynolds moving forward with the support of Tecta. We look forward to continuing to provide roofing services at the highest level to all of our customers across the United States," said Matt Skipper, President.

Tecta America Corporation based out of Rosemont, IL is the nation's premier commercial roofing contractor, employing more than 3,500 roofing professionals and operating across more than 75 locations from coast to coast. The Company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial roofing services nationwide to a broad spectrum of industries and end markets. Tecta America's full suite of value-added roofing services includes re-roofing, service & maintenance as well as new construction.

"Matt Skipper and Jared Wootton and their management team have built a highly successful business driven by re-roofing and restorative weatherproofing. They travel to other markets throughout the country where their customers take them. We are so thrilled to have J Reynold join the Tecta team." said Dave Reginelli, Tecta's President & CEO.

Kratos Capital Principal, Mark Fuhrer, established the initial relationship with J Reynolds & Co., Inc. Josh Bammel, Principal, lead the deal team for this successful close.

About Kratos Capital

MIDDLE-MARKET – DELIVERING PREMIUM VALUE

Kratos Capital is a privately held, mergers and acquisitions advisory firm. Our principals have experience creating and managing different liquidity solutions, unique to each client. What makes us different is our strict personal attention to each client. Whether your desire is a merger, growth capital, acquisition, or recapitalization, our firm can make a market for you. We measure the success of our process by the results it produces. Routinely, ours produces several attractive initial offers, and most of our clients close a deal at or above the upper end of our initial valuation range. In 2018, we completed 100% of our deals in market. When we are given the honor to manage a client's exit process, we provide peace of mind from having done the right thing for your family, your company, your employees, and your customers.

