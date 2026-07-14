Kraus Hamdani Aerospace Delivers K1000ULE Systems to Panamanian Public Forces Through a Multi-Million-Dollar U.S. Government Foreign Military Sale

Advancing Long-Endurance ISR Capabilities to Counter Narcotics Trafficking and Transnational Threats

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraus Hamdani Aerospace today announced that the K1000ULE long-endurance unmanned aircraft systems were delivered last month to the Panamanian Public Forces (Fuerza Pública) as part of a multi-million-dollar deal through the U.S. Government Foreign Military Sale (FMS) program and DEVCOM C5ISR. This initiative represents a significant step forward in strengthening regional security and enhancing Panama's ability to combat narcotics trafficking and transnational criminal organizations.

K1000ULE in flight K1000ULE in flight

Beyond delivering the aircraft, Kraus Hamdani Aerospace is investing in the long-term success of Panama's unmanned aviation capabilities by training and certifying personnel with no prior drone flight experience to become qualified UAS operators. The training program began immediately following delivery of the K1000ULE systems and represents the foundation of Panama's first dedicated drone squadron. Through comprehensive instruction, operational certification, and ongoing mentorship, Kraus Hamdani Aerospace is committed to helping the Panamanian Public Forces build an enduring sovereign capability that will serve the nation's security needs for years to come.

The K1000ULE provides military-grade Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, enabling persistent, long-range, long-endurance operations over complex and remote terrain. With integrated SATCOM, extended endurance capabilities, and an ultra-quiet electric propulsion system, the platform is uniquely suited to conduct extended missions deep into areas where illicit activity often occurs undetected. This persistent presence allows operators to identify, track, and monitor cartel and smuggling networks with a level of continuity and precision not previously achievable.

Through this capability, the Panamanian Public Forces will gain the ability to maintain continuous situational awareness, detect patterns of life, and support coordinated operations against narcotics trafficking routes. The K1000ULE's advanced Trillium-based ISR payloads provide high-fidelity full-motion video and sensor data, enabling actionable intelligence that can support interdiction and enforcement efforts in real time.

"This program reflects the critical importance of persistent ISR in addressing modern security challenges," said Fatema Hamdani, co-founder and CEO of Kraus Hamdani Aerospace. "The K1000ULE was designed to operate where other systems cannot, delivering long-duration coverage, operational reliability, and mission flexibility. We are proud to support the Panamanian Public Forces and the U.S. Government in strengthening regional counter-narcotics capabilities."

As a Foreign Military Sale, this effort underscores the continued partnership between the United States and Panama in promoting stability, security, and the rule of law across the region. By delivering advanced, proven technology through the FMS framework, the program ensures interoperability, reliability, and sustained support for allied operations.

The introduction of the K1000ULE marks a transformative advancement for Panama's aerial ISR capabilities, providing a persistent, adaptable, and cost-effective platform to counter evolving threats and safeguard national and regional security.

About Kraus Hamdani Aerospace

Kraus Hamdani Aerospace is a leading developer of long-endurance electric unmanned aircraft systems, delivering advanced ISR, communications, and multi-mission capabilities to defense and security partners worldwide. The company is committed to providing reliable, mission-ready solutions that support warfighters and enhance operational effectiveness in complex environments.

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Bianca Beatty

Kraus Hamdani Aerospace

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SOURCE Kraus Hamdani Aerospace