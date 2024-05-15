Kraus Marketing Acquires Tampa-Based Video Production Company

TAMPA, N.J., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraus Marketing has recently acquired a video production company based out of Tampa, FL to continue bringing our professional, high-end video services to a broader clientele.

"Kraus Marketing opened our Tampa office in 2020, and we've seen a lot of organic growth with clients such as Horse Soldier Bourbon, USA Groups, ReliaQuest Bowl, and Limbach Facility Services, LLC," shares Nick Kraus, CEO & Founder of Kraus Marketing. "Acquiring this new video production company has allowed us to cement a prosperous future in the area."

The video company was initially focused on building a customer base in the Tampa Bay area, with a client list that included brands such as Bank of Tampa, Fintech, Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, and SkyView Advisors along with agency partnerships like SpotOn Digital Media collaborating on videos for Vector Solutions, CFO Alliance, Adelphi Trust Company, and more. The company then grew quickly across the state of Florida, eventually obtaining nationwide capabilities and clientele. The acquisition brings with it national brands such as Savills, Georgia State University, Happyly, and SMA Technologies.

Kraus Marketing's tie to the Tampa area goes back to Nick Kraus' college years attending the University of Tampa. The expansion of the agency in Florida poses an exciting opportunity for all involved.

If you are in need of professional videography or photography services to enhance your brand's visual storytelling, reach out to Kraus Marketing today: https://krausgroupmarketing.com/contact/.

About Kraus Marketing

Kraus Marketing, an award-winning agency that has received acknowledgments from Inc. 5000, NJBIZ Best Places to Work, American Inhouse Design, GDUSA, and more, is your all-in-one full-service digital marketing agency with offices in Morristown, NJ, Manhattan, NY, and Tampa, FL. Kraus Marketing specializes in branding, videography, web design and development, and an array of strategic digital marketing services. With a talented in-house team, Kraus Marketing quickly became the agency of choice for small to midsize businesses in need of innovative marketing solutions, but over the years, it has expanded to include enterprise-level companies.

SOURCE Kraus Marketing