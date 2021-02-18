Kraus Marketing Opens Third Location in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraus Marketing opens a third office in Tampa, Florida to extend its marketing services to mid-sized and enterprise companies.

CEO Nick Kraus says, "This is an opportunity for growth, in more ways than one. Tampa is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., and shows no sign of slowing down. Plus, Kraus Marketing can now bring our high-end creative services to a new market." By entering a market with less industry competition than the NY Metropolitan area, Nick and his team strive to bring an extensive set of marketing services to regional businesses, filling the gap of existing agencies in the area.

Beyond being a sound business decision, Tampa also offers a personal connection for Nick and his wife and business partner, Michelle Kraus. The two met at the University of Tampa and it has since been a destination vacation spot for their family. The new Kraus Marketing office sits ideally in the downtown business district with the University in view.

A grand opening for the new location is set to occur on April 1st 2021, at the Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk Hotel from 4pm-7pm with a small group of local business owners, friends, and family. Kraus Marketing is excited to share, with Tampa businesses, its expertise and strategic 5 Prong Approach™ to digital marketing. Learn more about their services at https://krausmarketing.com/.

About Kraus Marketing

Kraus Marketing is a full-service marketing agency with offices in Morristown, NJ, Manhattan, NY, and Tampa, FL. We specialize in integrated digital marketing strategies that include responsive websites, comprehensive branding, social media marketing, SEO & PPC, and everything in between. With a talented team of professionals up to date in the industry, Kraus Marketing produces high-end marketing projects that generate the best ROI for you and your business.

