Kraus Marketing Shares Strategic Approach to Digital Marketing

TAMPA. Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraus Marketing, a digital marketing agency in Tampa, Florida, has cracked the code to running successful campaigns that generate ROI for B2B and D2C clients.

The digital marketing industry continues to become a more competitive space, but Kraus Marketing has crafted the comprehensive formula needed to run a successful campaign. Through our strategic 5 Prong Approach™, we can generate ROI for B2B and D2C clients.

Learn more about our 5 Prong Approach™: https://krausgroupmarketing.com/

Our 5 Prong Approach™ considers the big picture strategy – from the first steps of brand discussion and website development to the timing of social media posts. We continually use website optimization, search engine marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and creative throughout digital campaigns to significantly increase our clients' success rates.

A local appliance store came to Kraus to build a digital presence and drive website traffic through monthly social media and long-term SEO efforts. From Jun 1, 2019 - Jun 1, 2020 compared to the previous year, we saw:

Organic traffic increase by 283% (this includes a period during the COVID-19 global pandemic)

(this includes a period during the COVID-19 global pandemic) 651,723 total site visits (a 90% increase)

An associate of the appliance store has said, "I have been working with Kraus for about 5 years on a variety of projects for different clients. They're well known for their creative and standout design. I am also really impressed with their SEO and overall content production. They've elevated our content, are tracking our growth, and don't rest on past successes."

A commercial elevator company was able to significantly increase their website traffic quality by the end of their first year with Kraus Marketing. From Nov 1, 2020 – Feb 28, 2021 compared to previous year, we saw:

Organic traffic increase by 130%

12,828 total site visits (a 190% increase)

About Kraus Marketing

Kraus Marketing is a full-service marketing agency with offices in Morristown, NJ, Manhattan, NY, and Tampa, FL. We specialize in integrated digital marketing strategies that include responsive websites, comprehensive branding, social media marketing, SEO & PPC, and everything in between. With a talented team of professionals up to date in the industry, Kraus Marketing produces high-end marketing projects that generate the best ROI for you and your business.

