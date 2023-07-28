Krause Center for Innovation Founder and Executive Director Gay Krause honored by Penn State

LOS ALTOS HILLS, Calif., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gay Krause, executive director and founder of the Krause Center for Innovation (KCI), has been awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award from Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) for 2023. The Distinguished Alumni Award is Penn State's highest honor for its alumni, recognizing exceptional professional achievements and contributions to society. Krause is one of eight recipients this year and is invited to visit the campus to accept the award.

Krause founded the KCI in July 1998, and under her direction, the KCI has become a leader in professional development for K-14 educators. She oversaw the transformation of the former Space Science Museum at Foothill College, where the KCI is located, into a facility for educators, Foothill students and the community. The KCI has served more than 23,000 teachers, offering professional learning and development opportunities.

KCI Director of Partnerships and Programs Justin Sewell said Krause's impact on the K-14 landscape, particularly in California, cannot be overstated.

"Gay's leadership and the KCI's work have had an immeasurable impact on education as a whole and for teachers and countless students," he said. "Gay's passion and commitment have been the driving force behind the KCI's success."

"I am humbled and grateful to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award from Penn State," Krause said. "My experience there truly helped me in my journey as an educator and eventually into the founding of the KCI. I am proud of the work we have accomplished at the KCI supporting teachers and educators."

Krause received her bachelor's degree from Penn State in education and special education, then earned her master's degree from the University of Virginia in counseling psychology. She was later awarded credentials in administrative leadership from San José State University and the University of San Francisco.

The KCI is a non-profit educational organization committed to empowering educators with the knowledge and skills they need to integrate technology effectively into the classroom. The KCI offers educators a wide range of professional development opportunities, including workshops, courses and coaching.

For more information on the KCI and its programs, please visit www.krauseinnovationcenter.org .

SOURCE Krause Center for Innovation