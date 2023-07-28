Krause Center for Innovation Founder and Executive Director Gay Krause honored by Penn State

News provided by

Krause Center for Innovation

28 Jul, 2023, 08:14 ET

LOS ALTOS HILLS, Calif., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gay Krause, executive director and founder of the Krause Center for Innovation (KCI), has been awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award from Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) for 2023. The Distinguished Alumni Award is Penn State's highest honor for its alumni, recognizing exceptional professional achievements and contributions to society. Krause is one of eight recipients this year and is invited to visit the campus to accept the award.

Krause founded the KCI in July 1998, and under her direction, the KCI has become a leader in professional development for K-14 educators. She oversaw the transformation of the former Space Science Museum at Foothill College, where the KCI is located, into a facility for educators, Foothill students and the community. The KCI has served more than 23,000 teachers, offering professional learning and development opportunities.

KCI Director of Partnerships and Programs Justin Sewell said Krause's impact on the K-14 landscape, particularly in California, cannot be overstated.

"Gay's leadership and the KCI's work have had an immeasurable impact on education as a whole and for teachers and countless students," he said. "Gay's passion and commitment have been the driving force behind the KCI's success."

"I am humbled and grateful to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award from Penn State," Krause said. "My experience there truly helped me in my journey as an educator and eventually into the founding of the KCI. I am proud of the work we have accomplished at the KCI supporting teachers and educators."

Krause received her bachelor's degree from Penn State in education and special education, then earned her master's degree from the University of Virginia in counseling psychology. She was later awarded credentials in administrative leadership from San José State University and the University of San Francisco.

The KCI is a non-profit educational organization committed to empowering educators with the knowledge and skills they need to integrate technology effectively into the classroom. The KCI offers educators a wide range of professional development opportunities, including workshops, courses and coaching.

For more information on the KCI and its programs, please visit www.krauseinnovationcenter.org.

SOURCE Krause Center for Innovation

Also from this source

Krause Center for Innovation to recognize the late Julie Cates, engineer, advocate and philanthropist

Krause Center for Innovation holds workshop on teacher retention, features nationally-renowned educator Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.