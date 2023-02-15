Krause Center for Innovation holds workshop on teacher retention, features nationally-renowned educator Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond

LOS ALTOS HILLS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Krause Center for Innovation at Foothill College (KCI) recently hosted a workshop to discuss teacher retention, its history and impact and the solutions to this critical issue. Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond, president and chief executive officer of the Learning Policy Institute (LPI), served as the keynote speaker for the event.

"We were honored to host this important event at the Krause Center for Innovation," said KCI Executive Director Gay Krause. "Our mission is to provide transformative events and [professional development] for the education community. Partnering with the Learning Policy Institute was a highlight for our organization."

School districts across the country struggle to keep teachers, as unprecedented pressures brought on by the pandemic have increased the demands of educators in the K-12 system. According to a 2022 survey from LPI, 90% of teachers reported burnout, 74% had to fill in for colleagues or take on other duties because of staff shortages, and more than 55% indicated they would leave education sooner than originally planned. Similarly, a 2021 study from the RAND corporation reports that as many as 25% of teachers are considering leaving the profession altogether.

Darling-Hammond said during the event that turnover could significantly affect academic performance if not curtailed.

"The single most powerful predictor of student achievement is the presence of well-qualified and experienced teachers," she said during the event.

A free recording of the event is available on the KCI's website.

About The Krause Center for Innovation

Since 2000, KCI has provided over 23,000 educators with innovative courses and programs that have helped to transform pedagogy in California and beyond. We empower educators to utilize current and research-backed practices in their classrooms to motivate, challenge, and inspire the diverse learners and leaders of the future. For more information, visit our website.

Social Media

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

SOURCE Krause Center for Innovation