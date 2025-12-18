KRAUSE GROUP RELEASES 2024 CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Krause Group today announced the release of its 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, highlighting progress across its global footprint in Iowa and Italy and reaffirming the company's commitment to operating with integrity, respect, and a deep sense of responsibility to the communities it serves. The report outlines advancements across key focus areas, including climate action, reducing inequalities, and advancing gender equality.

"At Krause Group, we believe that creating lasting value and driving positive societal impact go hand in hand," said Kyle J. Krause, Founder & CEO of Krause Group. "Our CSR report is a reflection of the values that guide us every day, holding us accountable, leading by example, and showing how purpose and performance can move forward together."

Through its diverse brands and partnerships across Iowa and Italy, the company strives to make meaningful progress in areas that matter most to its mission and the communities it serves. These efforts continue to center on three United Nations Sustainable Development Goals where Krause Group is well positioned to make meaningful progress: climate action (SDG 13), gender equality (SDG 5), and reduced inequalities (SDG 10). This focus reflects the company's core values and reinforces its commitment to transparency and accountability as it integrates sustainability and social responsibility into its long-term strategy.

The 2024 report highlights enterprise-wide efforts to embed sustainable practices, elevate community partnerships, and strengthen culture across Krause Group.

Key Highlights of the 2024 CSR Report Include:

Championing Climate Action (SDG 13)

More than half of the energy used at Krause Group's Italian headquarters is generated through on-site solar.

Krause+ reduced total energy use for the third consecutive year.

Parma Calcio's stadium and Mutti Training Center operate on 100 percent carbon-free energy.

Water-filling stations across the company eliminated more than 70,000 single-use plastic bottles.

At Enrico Serafino, VIVA-certified sustainable practices and clean energy contracts avoided more than 74 metric tons of CO₂ emissions.

Casa di Langa maintained its Green Globe Certification and remains one of the world's leading sustainable hotels.

Parma Calcio reduced food waste by 70 percent through targeted operational initiatives.

Advancing Gender Equality (SDG 5) and Reducing Inequalities (SDG 10)

Krause Group launched the "Interconnectedness of Community" series, offering hands-on sessions that deepen understanding and strengthen connections among Associates.

Through its partnership with Oxfam, Parma Calcio's Women's First Team advanced equity on and off the field.

The Des Moines Menace supported multiple community efforts through volunteerism with contributions aligning to the club's value of inclusion.

Community Giving and Engagement

Associates contributed 250 volunteer hours to causes related to climate action, equality, and inclusion.

Krause Group made 76 charitable donations supporting organizations across the communities it serves.

Parma Calcio's "Anolino Solidale 2024" united players and staff to prepare traditional pasta, raising funds that supported more than 26,000 families.

In his introductory letter to the CSR report, Krause emphasized that people make this work possible: "There is no doubt we still have work ahead of us. But I am energized by how far we have come and excited for what is next. Together, we are building a better world for our families, communities, and generations to come."

The full 2024 CSR Report can be viewed at krausegroupcsr.com.

About Krause Group

The purpose of Krause Group is to enhance the way people experience the world by nurturing our family of brands while creating opportunities to do good. Headquartered in the United States and based in Des Moines Iowa, Krause Group is the parent company of a diverse set of businesses across soccer, wine, and real estate. Significant holdings include Parma Calcio, a professional Italian soccer club; Vietti and Enrico Serafino wineries based in Piedmont, Italy; Krause+, a commercial and residential real estate development and property management company; Casa di Langa, a sustainable 5star resort in Piedmont, Italy; and The Des Moines Menace, an amateur US-based soccer team. Krause Group is also committed to USL Pro Iowa, an initiative to bring professional women's and men's soccer to Central Iowa along with the construction of a transformative, multi-use stadium and plaza in downtown Des Moines.

Krause Group is proud to create a culture that actively fosters inclusion, equity, and sustainability. Driven by a commitment to community engagement and corporate social responsibility, Krause Group donates at least 10% of profits to the communities it serves each year. Learn more at krausegroup.com.

