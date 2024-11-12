Krav Maga Houston Celebrates 25 Years, Earns National Training Center Status, and Hosts Active Shooter Interdiction Training

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Krav Maga Houston proudly celebrates over 25 years of excellence in self-defense training, marking this milestone with a significant new achievement: our recent designation as a Krav Maga Worldwide (KMW) National Training Center. To honor this achievement and give back to the community, we offered an Active Shooter Interdiction Training event, empowering Houstonians with essential, life-saving skills.

25+ Years of Resilience and Excellence in Houston

In an industry where many martial arts businesses struggle to survive, Krav Maga Houston has defied the odds. According to industry reports, a substantial percentage of martial arts schools fail within their first few years. In stark contrast, Krav Maga Houston has thrived, becoming a cornerstone of self-defense education, impacting the lives of thousands of people throughout the Houston community.

"Hands down the best in the business. No matter what you're looking for self-defense, fitness, youth classes, personal growth - they have it and the best instructors who love to share their knowledge and passion." - Scott J. KMH Student

"One of the best decisions of my life was to walk through that door [to train] and never look back. Thank you for changing my life!" - Ammar N. KMH Student

" Best people, best training, bar none." - David F. KMH Student

"Our longevity speaks volumes about the efficacy of Krav Maga and the dedication of our team," said C.J. Kirk, Krav Maga Houston's Chief Instructor. "We continuously innovate to meet the needs of our students and stay at the forefront of self-defense training."

Elevated to National Training Headquarters: Houston as a National Leader

Krav Maga Houston is thrilled to announce its elevation to National Training Headquarters for Krav Maga Worldwide. This prestigious designation positions Houston as a national hub for advanced Krav Maga instruction, instructor certification, and seminars. Being recognized as a National Training Center reflects our dedication to upholding the highest standards of Krav Maga education—not only locally but also on an international scale.

"This recognition as a National Training Headquarters is a major milestone for Krav Maga Houston," said James Newman, General Manager & Instructor. "It reflects years of dedication to providing the best self-defense training and our commitment to the Krav Maga community. We are proud to represent Houston as a leader in self-defense education."

Community Celebration with Active Shooter Training

To celebrate these significant milestones, Krav Maga Houston organized an Active Shooter Interdiction Training event for the Houston community. This initiative was driven by the rising concerns over public safety, and our goal was to equip Houstonians with practical, real-world skills to effectively handle high-stress situations.

The event drew significant participation from various parts of the city, providing life-saving skills for workplaces, schools, and public environments. "The safety and well-being of our community is our highest priority," said Kirk. "This training helps ensure that individuals from all walks of life are prepared for the unexpected. We are proud to empower Houstonians to feel safer and more confident in their daily lives."

Chief Instructor C.J. Kirk's Leadership Role at Krav Maga Worldwide

Krav Maga Houston's Chief Instructor, C.J. Kirk, has also taken on a prestigious new role as Deputy Chief Instructor at Krav Maga Worldwide. With over 30 years of martial arts experience, including a 4th-degree black belt and a background in tactical instruction for law enforcement and military, C.J.'s expertise will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Krav Maga on a global scale—all from right here in Houston.

"Being part of the leadership team at Krav Maga Worldwide is a tremendous honor," said Kirk. "I look forward to contributing to the growth and evolution of Krav Maga internationally and continuing to put Houston on the map as a center for self-defense excellence."

Looking to the Future: Expanding Our Community Impact

As we celebrate our rich history, we also look to the future—continuing to provide top-tier self-defense training and expanding our reach within Houston and beyond. Being named a National Training Headquarters is a responsibility we are eager to fulfill, helping to train and certify the next generation of Krav Maga instructors both in the United States and globally.

Our mission remains centered on the Houston community. We invite residents to visit Krav Maga Houston, experience our world-class training firsthand, and join us on our journey to make safety and self-defense accessible to everyone.

Join Us in Celebrating This Milestone

For more information about Krav Maga Houston, our programs, and upcoming community events, please contact Meredith Kirk Thompson.

Contact:

Meredith Kirk Thompson

Marketing Director, Krav Maga Houston

Phone: (713) 376-7405

Email: [email protected]

