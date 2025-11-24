Krav Maga Worldwide Selected as Exclusive U.S. Partner by The Academic College at Levinsky-Wingate

HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Krav Maga Worldwide (KMW), recognized as a global leader in reality-based self-defense and performance training, has been chosen by The Academic College at Levinsky-Wingate (ACLW)—Israel's leading institution for sports and martial arts sciences—to exclusively deploy the highest quality instructor staff for the delivery of ACLW International Krav Maga Instructor Courses within the United States of America.

KMW was chosen for this exclusive role because of its vast, high-level pool of instructor talent in North America, and in other parts of the world including Europe, South America, and Asia. KMW represents the only organization with the expertise, credibility and scale to carry ACLW's academic excellence into an expanded international presence.

"This agreement unites the two most trusted authorities in the self defense and personal protection field," said CJ Kirk, Deputy Chief Instructor of Krav Maga Worldwide. "ACLW's academic reputation and KMW's unmatched, high-level instructor cadre create an alliance that will shape the next era of self-defense training and education. Under this historic partnership, Krav Maga Worldwide (KMW) certifications will also bear the joint marks of both KMW and ACLW marks, blending Israel's most respected academic institution with the world's most recognized and capable Krav Maga association."

"KMW's reach and instructor quality is impressive," said Avi Abeccedon, Director of the Campus Department of Martial Arts at ACLW, 10th Dan and a direct student of Imi Lechtenfeld, "Together, we are ensuring that self-defense education reaches new levels of credibility, quality, and global impact."

About Krav Maga Worldwide

Krav Maga Worldwide, founded by Imi Lechtenfeld's direct student; Krav Maga Founder's Diploma holder Darren Levine, is the world's leading provider of authentic Krav Maga training, with a global network of schools, instructors, and students. Founded to preserve and share Imi Lichtenfeld's system, KMW has grown into the gold standard for reality-based self-defense, military and law enforcement training, and civilian personal safety education.

About The Academic College at Levinsky-Wingate (ACLW)

The Academic College at Levinsky-Wingate, located in Netanya, Israel, is internationally recognized for excellence in sports sciences, physical education, and martial arts instruction. Its rigorous academic programs and scientific research are integrated into military, civilian, and international training platforms across the world.

