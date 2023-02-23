KraveBeauty Relaunches its Best-Selling Sunscreen

After discontinuing the product in 2021, Beet the Sun is back and better with a fully verified FDA-approved SPF rating of 40

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KraveBeauty , a New York City-based beauty brand on a mission to create a more sustainable and equitable world, announces the re-launch of its best-selling sunscreen, Beet the Sun . The relaunch takes place after KraveBeauty announced a discontinuation of the first version of the product in 2021 due to widespread production issues happening in the SPF industry.

KraveBeauty's first sunscreen was beloved by thousands of customers, so after the discontinuation, KraveBeauty Founder and CEO Liah Yoo knew she had to formulate a new and approved version and provide transparency along the way.

"After two years of development, we're proud to say that Beet The Sun SPF 40 is probably one of the best sunscreens in the U.S. in terms of texture and finish," said KraveBeauty Founder and CEO Liah Yoo. "Everyone knows the importance of sunscreens, but because a lot of sunscreens tend to be thick and greasy, it discourages people from applying the proper amount. That's why our primary focus for developing this product was to create a formula that's so pleasant that you want to apply more. The texture is light as a feather, the cast is barely noticeable, and the finish is un-beet-able making anyone look like a millionaire."

The new Beet the Sun features a fully verified FDA-approved SPF rating of 40. To provide a reliable sunscreen, KraveBeauty conducted three SPF determination tests—two based on the FDA method, and another based on the ISO 24444:2019. KraveBeauty views the testing method as the most important part of any sunscreen launch, and plans to share the testing reports with its customers.

In addition to a reliable SPF rating, the new sunscreen features hydrating, skin barrier-supporting ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and propanediol. The product's star ingredient, beet root extract, helps fight against free radicals and protect against UV rays, while the formula is lightweight and white cast-free to accommodate a variety of skin tones. The product comes packaged in a 90% post-consumer recycled tube.

One of KraveBeauty's brand pillars is transparency. When the brand decided to discontinue its first sunscreen, it released an official statement breaking down exactly why it decided to discontinue the product and the steps it took to prevent similar issues. The full statement is available at www.kravebeauty.com/pages/beet-the-sun-statement and Liah discussed the situation further in a video available on KraveBeauty's Instagram .

Beet the Sun is now available at www.kravebeauty.com . The retail price is $20. More information about KraveBeauty's continued efforts in sustainability and ethical practices can be found in its 2022 Impact Report .

About KraveBeauty

KraveBeauty was founded by beauty influencer, Liah Yoo , to #PressReset on the way we think about skincare. KraveBeauty's mission is to humanize the beauty industry for the people and the planet to create a more sustainable and equitable world. KraveBeauty seeks to inspire the industry to press reset on every harmful industry norm and prioritize stakeholder capitalism over shareholder capitalism through its #SlowDownSkincare campaign and its venture studio, PressResetVentures .

To learn more, visit KraveBeauty.com and follow along with the brand on Instagram, @kravebeauty .

