KraveBeauty Releases First Impact Report Showcasing its Commitment to Sustainability and Transparency

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KraveBeauty announces the release of its first impact report, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and transparency. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the company's sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) performance, outlining the steps taken to minimize its impact on the environment and support the communities it serves.

"At KraveBeauty, we believe that beauty should not come at the expense of the planet," said Liah Yoo , Founder and CEO of KraveBeauty. "We can't improve on what we can't measure. We are publishing this report not because we're perfect, but because our community can keep us and the beauty industry accountable."

The report highlights the performance of KraveBeauty's key focus areas: (1) Climate & Energy; (2) Product Responsibility; (3) Responsible Sourcing; and (4) Community & Partnerships.

Some key highlights of the Company's 2022 impact include:

We put people and the planet before profit. Over the past 5 years, KraveBeauty has donated a total of $586,849 to causes and advocacy groups that champion inclusivity and support underrepresented and marginalized communities.

We recognize that sustainability is a journey, and we value progress over perfection. The Company was able to repurpose $1.5M in retail value of unsaleable product waste as part of its Waste Me Not campaign, which aimed to bring awareness to the hidden waste of the beauty industry.

We are committed to responsible sourcing. The Company has established a long-term partnership with the Women's Earth Alliance to build an innovative pilot program to ensure sustainable and impactful tamanu tree production. Tamanu oil is the hero ingredient found in both the Great Barrier Relief and Great Body Relief .

Our core value is being human. The Company firmly believes that every individual deserves the fundamental right to choose and will do all that it can to protect access to reproductive care. KraveBeauty donated $5,000 to the Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project , became a signatory of Don't Ban Equality and began offering reimbursements for employees forced to travel for reproductive services.

We are investing in the next generation of sustainable innovations in beauty. The Company launched a $1M venture fund, PressResetVentures , and has made investments in: and repeat ; August ; Experiment Beauty ; Innerbottle ; and Bluebird Climate .

The KraveBeauty 2022 Impact Report is available for download here .

About KraveBeauty

KraveBeauty was founded by beauty influencer, Liah Yoo , to #PressReset on the way we think about skincare. KraveBeauty's mission is to humanize the beauty industry for the people and the planet to create a more sustainable and equitable world. KraveBeauty seeks to inspire the industry to press reset on every harmful industry norm and prioritize stakeholder capitalism over shareholder capitalism through its #SlowDownSkincare campaign and its venture studio, PressResetVentures .

To learn more, visit KraveBeauty.com and follow along with the brand on Instagram, @kravebeauty .

