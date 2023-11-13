KraveBeauty Takes a Stand Against Unsustainable Beauty Ingredient Sourcing

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of beauty, it's easy to focus on the ingredients listed on the back of your favorite products. However, what many consumers don't realize is the hidden journey these ingredients take, often involving child labor, deforestation, and ethical concerns. KraveBeauty , a leading direct-to-consumer skincare brand, is addressing this issue head-on by revolutionizing its ingredient sourcing practices.

KraveBeauty's journey with tamanu oil, a key ingredient in its best-selling Great Barrier Relief , is a prime example. Initially sourced through a distributor in Madagascar, the sudden unavailability of tamanu oil prompted KraveBeauty to reset its approach. The brand decided to work directly with a specific farm in Indonesia, aiming to gain full visibility into the sourcing process, improve working conditions, and contribute to climate resilience.

"We pressed reset and worked directly with a specific farm in Indonesia," says Liah Yoo , Founder and CEO of KraveBeauty. "Our goal was to know exactly where our tamanu oil came from, how it's farmed, harvested, and to increase the wages of women producers in the region. And now, we're proud to finally present the fruit of this project."

KraveBeauty is introducing two limited edition products that incorporate sustainably sourced tamanu oil from this initiative: 100% Cold-Pressed Tamanu Oil and Jumbo Great Barrier Relief .

This strategic move aligns with KraveBeauty's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. The brand has partnered with Women's Earth Alliance (WEA) to support women tamanu farmers in Indonesia. The collaboration aims to improve farming and harvesting practices, increase farmer incomes, and contribute to the restoration of forests through tamanu agroforestry.

Through a cooperative business model, KraveBeauty ensures direct sales that empower farmers, and enhance their financial literacy and business management skills. This initiative is expected to result in more than a 50% increase in income for tamanu farmers in two provinces in Indonesia.

As part of its social responsibility commitment, KraveBeauty will donate 5% of sales from the limited edition products to WEA. This contribution will directly support the growth of sustainable production within the tamanu industry while improving the livelihoods of women tamanu oil producers and contributing to the restoration and protection of forest ecosystems.

KraveBeauty's dedication to making a positive impact on both people and the planet sets a new standard for socially conscious business practices within the beauty industry. For more information, please visit KraveBeauty.com .

About KraveBeauty

KraveBeauty was founded by beauty influencer, Liah Yoo , to #PressReset on the way we think about skincare. KraveBeauty's mission is to humanize the beauty industry for the people and the planet to create a more sustainable and equitable world. KraveBeauty seeks to inspire the industry to press reset on every harmful industry norm and prioritize stakeholder capitalism over shareholder capitalism through its #SlowDownSkincare campaign and its venture studio, .

To learn more, visit KraveBeauty.com and follow along with the brand on Instagram, @kravebeauty .

About Women's Earth Alliance

Women's Earth Alliance (WEA) is a 15-year global initiative that trains, resources and catalyzes grassroots women-led efforts to protect our environment and build healthy, safe, and just communities now and into the future.

