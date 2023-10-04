KREAM Announces Business Integration with SODA... To Leap as Asia's Largest C2C and Fashion E-commerce Platform

News provided by

KREAM Corporation

04 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • SODA, Operator of Japan's Largest Limited-Edition Goods Trading Platform SNKRDUNK, is Leading the Country's Consumer Trend and Culture
  • Integration of the two companies is expected to create the number one C2C and fashion e-commerce platform in the Asia-Pacific region, beyond Korea and Japan

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KREAM Corporation (CEO and founder Kim Changwook) has announced its strategic integration with SODA inc. ("SODA") (CEO and founder Yuta Uchiyama), the operator of Japan's largest limited-edition goods trading platform, SNKRDUNK.  Through the investment, Soda is expected to incorporated into KREAM's consolidated subsidiary.

Soda launched its SNKRDUNK service in 2018 and is best known as a Japanese startup backed by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. In 2021, SODA acquired MONOKABU, the second-largest player in the market, solidifying its position as the undisputed leader in the Japanese market

KREAM was launched in 2020 as one of the services operated by NAVER's subsidiary, SNOW Corporation, and emerged as the largest and fastest growing player in the Korean fashion C2C market. Since its inception, KREAM has recorded an annual growth rate exceeding 230% based on transaction volume strongly followed by the nation's trend-setting MZ and Alpha generation crowd.

The integration of the two companies is expected to provide an expanded product offering and channel offering to both the consumer and fashion brands not only in Korea and Japan, the two largest Asian markets for limited goods, but also eventually in other countries such as US, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, etc., where KREAM and SODA have respective operations or exposure.

The integration planning for synergies between KREAM and SODA is set to be completed in the first half of 2024. Current SODA management will continue to run SODA's operation and an IPO of SODA in Japan is also being considered. SODA's CEO and founder Yuta Uchiyama will be joining KREAM as its board member as well as chief officer for the combined operation's global expansion.

Meanwhile, KREAM has also made additional investments in Sasom Company, which operates the leading Thailand's limited-edition trading platform SASOM. Thailand is an emerging market leading Southeast Asia. As the size of the 1020-centered market is growing rapidly, the business is expected to grow even higher in the future.

SOURCE KREAM Corporation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.