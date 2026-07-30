Kreate Launches HDX 4-Tier Tote Stacker, Bringing Faster, More Accessible Garage Organization to The Home Depot

New rolling storage system eliminates the need to unstack heavy totes while maximizing vertical storage space

ATLANTA, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreate, a leading vertically integrated, innovation-based manufacturing company, today announced the launch of the new HDX 4-Tier Shelving Tote Stacker, a purpose-built storage solution that helps homeowners organize garages, basements and utility spaces more efficiently by making frequently used storage totes easier to access.

HDX 4-Tier Tote Stacker

Designed to transform traditional tote storage into a more accessible slide-in system, the HDX Tote Stacker helps consumers maximize vertical space while keeping bins easy to reach without stacking and unstacking heavy totes. Compatible with select HDX totes and shelving, the system offers a flexible storage solution that can expand as household organization needs evolve.

Built with heavy-duty resin construction, the HDX Tote Stacker is designed for durability, easy assembly and everyday use. Its tool-free setup makes it simple for consumers to create a cleaner, more efficient organization system without complicated installation or permanent fixtures.

The HDX Tote Stacker is ideal for storing everything from seasonal décor to tools, sports equipment, hobby supplies, camping gear, household overflow and other frequently used items in garages, basements, utility rooms and home workspaces.

The HDX Tote Stacker is available exclusively at The Home Depot and on HomeDepot.com.

About Kreate

Kreate is a leader in design and innovative, sustainable solutions that serve millions of customers through its exclusive partnership with Home Depot. With a focus on a variety of product categories, including plumbing, cleaning, lawn & garden, home organization and construction, Kreate combines engineering precision, sustainability leadership and private-label expertise to deliver differentiated products that drive category growth. Leveraging its innovation centers, equipped with 3D printer technology, Kreate is creating smarter, cleaner and more efficient solutions that move the industry forward, Kreate redefines what's possible in modern manufacturing.

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SOURCE Kreate