Kreate Launches Two New Storage Bin Collections with The Home Depot

HDX Vista Stack and HDX Defenders Collections Combine Visibility, Durability and Whole-home Organization for Homeowners

ATLANTA, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreate, a leading vertically integrated, innovation-based manufacturing company, expands its partnership with The Home Depot with the launch of the HDX Vista Stack and HDX Defender storage collections. Designed and manufactured by Kreate, the new collections reflect growing consumer demand for storage solutions that combine durability, visibility, affordability and modular organization with a more thoughtful approach to everyday living.

The HDX Vista Stack Collection

Built for the way people actually live, store and organize, the new collections give consumers two distinct solutions for creating cleaner, more functional spaces throughout the home. Vista Stack brings a refined, highly visible storage system to closets, pantries, bedrooms, laundry rooms and under-bed spaces, while Defender delivers added durability and protection for garages, basements, workshops, outdoor gear and long-term storage.

The HDX Vista Stack Collection features clear bins and lids that provide 360-degree visibility, helping consumers quickly see what is inside without opening every container. Designed for whole-home organization, the collection includes four modular sizes that stack, nest and work together across a variety of spaces and storage needs.

32 Qt. – Everyday organization for household items, crafts, and smaller seasonal pieces.

– Everyday organization for household items, crafts, and smaller seasonal pieces. 60 Qt. – Spacious storage for clothing, linens, and home essentials. Ideal for under bed storage.

– Spacious storage for clothing, linens, and home essentials. Ideal for under bed storage. 68 Qt. – Tall and versatile for blankets, décor, and bulkier items.

– Tall and versatile for blankets, décor, and bulkier items. 136 Qt. – Maximum capacity with multi-directional wheels for easy transport.

The HDX Defender Collection is designed for consumers who need dependable storage with added protection. Featuring integrated gaskets, heavy-duty latches, clear bins and lids, ergonomic handles and built-in tie-down channels, Defender bins help protect important belongings from moisture, dust, dirt and everyday wear. Available in multiple sizes (6.5 Qt Tote, 14-Gallon Tote and 27-Gallon Tote), the Defender line is built for consumers looking for dependable storage solutions that can adapt to changing needs over time, whether organizing tools, camping gear, keepsakes or household overflow. It's also compatible with HDX's Tough Tote system.

Kreate is the designer, manufacturer and distributor for the HDX and Husky storage solution brands, both exclusive to The Home Depot and trusted in many American homes. In 2025, Kreate was named The Home Depot's Partner of the Year for Storage for the second year in a row, and its award-winning products can be found at Home Depot's online storefront or at your local retail location.

Both collections are proudly made in the USA and available exclusively at The Home Depot in stores and online beginning July 2026.

About Kreate

Kreate is a leader in design and innovative, sustainable solutions that serve millions of customers through its exclusive partnership with Home Depot. With a focus on a variety of product categories, including plumbing, cleaning, lawn & garden, home organization and construction, Kreate combines engineering precision, sustainability leadership and private-label expertise to deliver differentiated products that drive category growth. Leveraging its innovation centers, equipped with 3D printer technology, Kreate is creating smarter, cleaner and more efficient solutions that move the industry forward, Kreate redefines what's possible in modern manufacturing.

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SOURCE Kreate