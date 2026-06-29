Kreate Launches the HDX 2.5-Qt Mini Tough Tote, Its Smallest Storage Solution Yet

Following the viral success of the 6.5-Qt tote, the newest HDX tote delivers compact, modular organization for everyday clutter

ATLANTA, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreate, a leading vertically integrated, innovation-based manufacturing company, today launches the HDX 2.5-Qt Mini Tough Tote, its smallest storage solution yet. Available exclusively at The Home Depot, the micro storage solution expands the HDX Tough Tote Ecosystem, further building out a connected storage platform that allows consumers to organize everything from small essentials to large household gear, within one cohesive system.

Kreate's HDX 2.5-Qt Mini Tough Tote

Designed to organize the everyday items that create the most clutter, the HDX 2.5-Qt Mini Tough Tote is the perfect size for storing items like cords, batteries, craft supplies, hardware, tools, kitchen essentials and more. Modular and space-efficient by design, the compact tote integrates easily with other HDX Tough Tote products to support flexible organization across garages, classrooms, dorm rooms, offices, apartments, and homes.

The launch follows the success of the HDX 6.5-Qt Mini Tote, which went viral online and quickly sold out due to its compact size and everyday functionality. Building on that momentum, the new 2.5-quart version offers consumers an even more compact and portable organization solution while maintaining the durability and functionality that customers expect from the HDX storage line.

Constructed with durable plastic resin, the HDX 2.5-Qt Mini Tough Tote features a secure snap-tight lid, nestable construction and integrated tie-down channels for easier transport and storage. The modular design also allows two 2.5-quart totes to stack perfectly on top of the HDX 6.5-Qt Mini Tough Tote.

Kreate is the designer, manufacturer and distributor for the HDX and Husky storage solution brands, both exclusive to The Home Depot and trusted in many American homes. In 2025, Kreate was named The Home Depot's Partner of the Year for Storage for the second year in a row, and its award-winning products can be found at Home Depot's online storefront or at your local retail location.

About Kreate

Kreate is a leader in design and innovative, sustainable solutions that serve millions of customers through its exclusive partnership with Home Depot. With a focus on a variety of product categories, including plumbing, cleaning, lawn & garden, home organization and construction, Kreate combines engineering precision, sustainability leadership and private-label expertise to deliver differentiated products that drive category growth. Leveraging its innovation centers, equipped with 3D printer technology, Kreate is creating smarter, cleaner and more efficient solutions that move the industry forward, Kreate redefines what's possible in modern manufacturing.

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SOURCE Kreate