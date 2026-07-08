Kreatures of Habit Brings Cult-Favorite DAILY BAR to Retail for the First Time, Launching Nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market

Chef and founder Michael Chernow celebrates the national retail launch with a multi-state Sprouts tour and local run clubs integration

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreatures of Habit, a lifestyle and wellness brand with the goal of helping people establish healthy habits, today announced the nationwide launch of its high-protein, creatine-powered DAILY BAR at Sprouts Farmers Market stores. One of the only protein bars on the market formulated with creatine monohydrate, the DAILY BAR delivers a convenient way for consumers to support muscle health, strength and everyday performance while fueling healthy habits on the go. To celebrate the milestone, the brand, founded by chef, entrepreneur and wellness advocate Michael Chernow, is hitting the road for a multi-state RV tour, partnering with local run clubs and stopping at Sprouts locations to connect with consumers through movement, community and product sampling.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banger and Cookie Dough Dazzler are now available at Sprouts

Beginning July 8, Chernow will travel through Southern California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Colorado before making additional stops in South Florida. At select Sprouts locations, Kreatures of Habit will host community 5Ks in partnership with OPS RUN and local run clubs that bring the run club communities to Sprouts. Here, participants can sample the creatine-powered DAILY BAR, receive exclusive brand merchandise, and redeem vouchers inside Sprouts to discover the product firsthand.

"Healthy habits aren't built overnight. They're created through the small decisions we make every day," said Michael Chernow, founder of Kreatures of Habit. "Launching at Sprouts is a huge milestone for our brand, and we're excited to celebrate it by getting out into communities, meeting people where they are and sharing products that make it easier to fuel an active lifestyle."

The DAILY BAR is available in two seed oil- and sugar alcohol-free flavors:

Cookie Dough Dazzler – Rich, creamy cookie dough with real chocolate chips and crunchy protein puffs, delivering 20g of plant-based protein, 9g of fiber, and 3g of creatine monohydrate.

– Rich, creamy cookie dough with real chocolate chips and crunchy protein puffs, delivering 20g of plant-based protein, 9g of fiber, and 3g of creatine monohydrate. Chocolate Peanut Butter Banger – Creamy peanut butter, crunchy peanuts, and chocolate chips inspired by a classic peanut butter cup, packed with 20g of plant-based protein, 10g of fiber, and 3g of creatine monohydrate.

Crafted with clean, purposeful ingredients, the DAILY BAR is designed to support busy, active lifestyles without sacrificing flavor. Each bar is seed oil- and sugar alcohol-free, and contains 20 grams of plant-based protein, 9-10 grams of fiber and 3 grams of creatine monohydrate, providing functional nutrition in a convenient grab-and-go snack made without artificial ingredients.

The Sprouts launch marks a significant retail expansion for Kreatures of Habit as the brand continues growing its presence in the functional food category while staying rooted in its community-first approach to wellness. During the initial launch, the DAILY BAR will be featured on Sprouts' Forager Finds Display, introducing shoppers nationwide to the brand's high-protein snack bar. The DAILY BAR is part of a growing product lineup designed to support better-for-you habits from wake up to wind down, including MEAL ONE Overnight Oats, a high-protein breakfast formulated with superfoods and functional ingredients, and KREATURE'S SLEEP, a deep chocolate, melatonin-free sleep support elixir that promotes falling and staying asleep.

For more information about Kreatures of Habit, visit www.kreaturesofhabit.com.

About Kreatures of Habit

The brainchild of New York City Entrepreneur Michael Chernow, Kreatures of Habit was born with one simple goal in mind: Give people the power to harness healthy habits from wake up to wind down. Its growing lineup includes MEAL ONE Overnight Oats, a high-protein breakfast formulated with superfoods and functional ingredients; the DAILY BAR, a plant-based protein bar packed with protein, fiber and creatine; and KREATURE'S SLEEP, a deep chocolate, melatonin-free sleep support elixir that promotes falling and staying asleep. Inspired by the belief that lasting wellness comes from consistent habits, the brand develops chef-crafted products made with purposeful ingredients that fit seamlessly to everyday life without compromising on taste, nutrition or convenience. BETTER HABITS. BETTER LIFE.

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SOURCE Kreatures of Habit