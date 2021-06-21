Kredivo Closes an Additional US$100M Warehouse Financing Facility with Victory Park Capital, Expanding the Total Facility to US$200M

JAKARTA, Indonesia and CHICAGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kredivo, the leading digital credit platform for retail borrowers across Indonesia, and Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC ("VPC"), a global alternative investment firm headquartered in Chicago, today announced the expansion of the initial US$100 million debt facility closed in July 2020 to a new total of US$200 million. The capital will be used to fund consumer loans for Kredivo's borrowers in Indonesia.

The deal marks major milestones for both firms. For Kredivo, it is the company's largest loan facility, and for VPC, it is now their largest debt commitment to a fintech firm outside of the US and Europe. It also represents a major milestone for the digital credit ecosystem in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. While the unsecured credit industry is primarily fuelled by peer-to-peer lending models, the transaction between VPC and Kredivo, which operates as a multi-finance company, represents one of the largest asset-backed securities transactions for unsecured lending in the country to date.

The additional capital will further propel the tremendous momentum that Kredivo has enjoyed since the finalization of the original facility in 2020 , with strong growth and stable risk metrics across its portfolio. Umang Rustagi, CEO of Kredivo Indonesia, said, "The large capital pool made available via this facility increase will enable the business to scale further in 2021 and beyond and get us closer to our goal of serving up to 10 million customers in Indonesia over the next few years."

Gordon Watson, partner at VPC, said, "We have been impressed with the resilience and growth of the business and look forward to deepening our partnership with Kredivo. The company presents a unique combination of growth, scale, risk management and financial inclusion in one of the most exciting emerging markets in the world."

About Kredivo

Kredivo is the leading digital credit platform in Indonesia that gives customers instant credit financing for ecommerce and offline purchases, and personal loans, based on real-time decisioning. Kredivo users can buy now and pay later with one of the lowest interest rates amongst digital credit providers in the country. Kredivo's merchant partners benefit from instant point-of-sale financing, powered by its unique 2-click checkout. Kredivo is operated by FinAccel, a Singapore headquartered financial technology company backed by leading investors such as Mirae Asset, Naver, Square Peg Capital, MDI Ventures and Jungle Ventures, among others. Kredivo is supervised by OJK's multi-finance division in Indonesia. To know more about FinAccel and Kredivo, visit www.finaccel.co and www.kredivo.com .

About Victory Park Capital

Victory Park Capital is a global alternative investment firm that provides capital to emerging and established businesses in the U.S. and abroad. The firm's differentiated offerings leverage an extensive network of industry relationships, disciplined deal origination, creative financing capabilities, broad credit structuring and special situations expertise. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. VPC is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. For more information, please visit www.victoryparkcapital.com.

SOURCE Kredivo

Related Links

http://www.kredivo.com

