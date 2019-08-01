Kreider Farms Launches Chiques Creek Hemp Tea and ChiquesCreek.com

MANHEIM, Pa., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreider Farms, Central Pennsylvania's favorite producer of farm fresh milk, ice cream, premium eggs and more, is excited to announce the launch of their new line of unique hemp iced tea drinks—Chiques Creek Hemp Tea.

These specialty beverage products are available in select regional retail outlets and online at the brand new ChiquesCreek.com website, designed by EZMarketing of Lancaster. The three currently available flavors—all made from a blend of hemp seed oil and natural flavoring with no artificial sweeteners—are:

The Original Recipe – showcases the earthy flavor of hemp

– showcases the earthy flavor of hemp Passionfruit + Mint – a refreshing tropical blend

– a refreshing tropical blend Peach + Lemon + Dandelion – a complex blend of earthy, fruity and tastefully bitter notes

Chiques Creek Hemp Tea does not contain CBD or THC, as the FDA has not approved these additives for food and beverage use yet. As regulations change, Kreider Farms may explore recipe alterations in the future.

"Since the recent passing of the Farm Bill, we are excited to see hemp being reintroduced to agriculture," said Khalee Kreider, Marketing/Social Media Specialist at Kreider Farms. "With its rich history in Lancaster County and our proximity to East Hempfield Township and the Chiques Creek waterway, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to launch a cutting edge product consumers can get excited about."

Lancaster County—home of Kreider Farms—has a long history of successful hemp production, and the Chiques Creek brand pays homage to the burgeoning revival of this culturally important farming tradition. ChiquesCreek.com features an educational Hemp Q&A page that shares how the hemp plant shaped Pennsylvania.

Named for the refreshing creek that flows through Kreider Farms' company headquarters, Chiques Creek is more than a delicious tea—it's a celebration of Lancaster County heritage.

Contact: Khalee Kreider

Kreider Farms

khalee.kreider@kreiderfarms.com

(717) 449-0309

About Kreider Farms

Kreider Farms has been a family-owned since Christian Hershey settled in Manheim in the early 1700s. In 1935, Noah and Mary (Hershey) Kreider started Kreider Farms with 102 acres of land, a dozen dairy cows and 200 chickens. Now under the leadership of third-generation CEO Ron Kreider, the farm is still family-owned but has expanded to over 3,000 acres and 450-employees. To learn more, visit https://www.kreiderfarms.com, https://www.noahspride.com/, or https://www.chiquescreek.com/.

