Kreider Farms transforms Recycle Manure into Home Gardening Products

As the only full-scale egg and dairy farm remaining in the nation, Kreider Farms is still a family owned and operated, real, working farm with livestock in Lancaster County, PA. With livestock comes waste, and several years ago Kreider Farms made the decision to recycle their manure into two home gardening products: a Dehydrated Manure Blend Plus and an All-Purpose Potting Mix. Kreider Farms is truly the only farm that's able to bring you premium fertilizer straight from the animals on their farm.

Both the Manure Blend and Potting Mix are fortified with Kreider Farms special chicken and cow manure blend that combines fresh, dried chicken manure with composted cow manure. This first-class dehydrated home and garden fertilizer is great for starting seeds, hanging and potted plants, bulbs and vegetables. Both products are now available at local retailers like Giant and Redner's through the Spring season as well as other local retailers in and around the Lancaster County area.

"Kreider Farms has always taken our commitment to the environment, sustainability and regenerative farming very seriously. That's why we've invested in continuing to innovate our practices and invest in technologies that will improve our waste management, protect precious water resources and generate clean energy. We've made being good stewards of the land an essential part of our mission." – Ron Kreider, 3rd generation President & CEO.

Though family-owned since Christian Hershey settled in Manheim in the early 1700s, Noah and Mary (Hershey) Kreider officially started Kreider Farms in 1935 with 102 acres of land, a dozen dairy cows, and 200 chickens. Now under the leadership of third-generation CEO Ron Kreider, the farm is still family-owned, but has expanded to over 3,000 acres and 450 employees. To learn more, visit https://www.kreiderfarms.com.

