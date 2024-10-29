Kreindler Attorney Daniel Rose Named Lead Counsel for Personal Injury and Wrongful Death Victims in Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse Case

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreindler partner Daniel Rose has been appointed lead counsel by United States District Judge James Bredar for all personal injury and wrongful death claimants in the litigation arising from the devastating Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland. Rose is a veteran U.S. Navy pilot and a licensed, commercial airplane and seaplane pilot. He has extensive experience advocating for victims of airplane, helicopter, maritime and boating accidents.

The bridge collapse which occurred in March, was one of the deadliest in U.S. history. It was caused when the nearly 100,00 gross metric ton container ship MV Dali, lost power and crashed into the bridge. The MV Dali is owned by Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Ltd. At the time of the collision, it was chartered by Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk. As a result of the collapse, six bridge workers were killed and two were injured. In addition, it is estimated that 10,000 jobs were impacted, with billions of dollars in economic losses.

Kreindler, along with Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, are representing multiple victims and their families as they navigate this challenging period. The bridge collapse has resulted in a myriad of claims against the owner and operator of the MV Dali, including personal injury and wrongful death claims, property damage claims, economic loss claims and claims by several government entities, including the city of Baltimore, the state of Maryland and the United States. As a leader in maritime cases, Kreindler has handled many maritime accident cases involving complex maritime law.

"It's an honor to be selected by Judge Bredar to serve as lead counsel for the families and victims of the Key Bridge Disaster. I look forward to working with an esteemed group of lawyers to get the answers our clients deserve and to hold those responsible to account." Daniel Rose, Partner, Kreindler & Kreindler LLP

Kreindler Maritime Practice

Kreindler's maritime law practice dates back to the firm's founding in 1950. Kreindler's U.S. and international maritime experience includes wrongful death and serious injury cases involving cargo ships, tug boats, cruise ships, oil tankers and barges, and other pleasure and commercial vessels. Our maritime and boating attorneys are well-versed in the intricacies of international and maritime laws.

About Kreindler & Kreindler

Kreindler was recently named the top plaintiff-side transportation law firm in the U.S. by The National Law Journal. For over 70 years, Kreindler has litigated high-profile transportation cases triggered by deadly accidents occurring during air travel, maritime transport, boating excursions and train travel. With unprecedented experience working with cross-border issues, Kreindler has deep knowledge of complex maritime laws and has handled maritime and boating cases throughout the world.

