Kreindler Named "Transportation Law Firm of the Year" by The National Law Journal

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreindler & Kreindler – a leading law firm representing victims of some of the largest transportation accidents in history – has been named "Transportation Law Firm of the Year " by The National Law Journal. This prestigious award recognizes Kreindler as the top plaintiff-side transportation law firm in the United States.

Kreindler Partners and Veteran Military Pilots Justin Green (U.S. Marine Corps), Brian Alexander (U.S. Army), Dan Rose (U.S. Navy) Kreindler Attorney Taylor Sandella, Kreindler Partners Erin Applebaum, Evan Katin-Borland and Vincent Lesch

For over 70 years, Kreindler has litigated high-profile transportation cases triggered by deadly accidents occurring during air travel, maritime transport, boating excursions and train travel. These matters have made global headlines across all major news outlets, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, LA Times, Der Spiegel, Reuters and Associated Press.

Kreindler and Aviation Accident Law

Led by attorneys who are also commercial-rated, veteran military pilots, Kreindler is the global leader for plaintiff-side aviation accident cases. The firm's leadership in this area dates to the 1950s when Kreindler won the first-ever commercial aviation lawsuit involving multiple wrongful death victims. Since then, Kreindler has served as lead or co-lead counsel in almost every major commercial airline disaster case, including representing victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our attorneys and staff who have consistently demonstrated their expertise and commitment to obtain justice for our clients."

Brian Alexander, Partner – Kreindler & Kreindler LLP

Kreindler is leading the fight against Boeing on behalf of families who lost loved ones aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 following the 2019 disaster in which a new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft crashed, killing all 157 people aboard. Kreindler's legal work on this case is also prominently featured in the Amazon Prime, Emmy-nominated documentary about the Boeing 737 MAX crashes, Flight/Risk.

Kreindler and Maritime and Boating Law

For decades, Kreindler has represented victims of maritime and boating tragedies involving cargo ships, recreational craft, tugboats and cruise ships. The firm has led cases against the largest cruise companies in the world, including Carnival Cruise, Norwegian Cruise Line and Princess Cruises.

Kreindler is currently representing multiple families who lost loved ones in the recent Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland - one of the deadliest bridge collapses in U.S. history. With extensive experience navigating highly complex domestic and international maritime laws, the firm has handled many maritime cases throughout the world.

Kreindler and Railroad and Train Law

Kreindler routinely represents victims of major mass transit accidents. With significant experience in this area, the firm's mass transit accident lawyers are adept at overcoming transportation operators' attempts to limit their own liability.

Kreindler recently secured a jury trial win for victims of the Metro-North Railroad train crash in Valhalla, NY – the deadliest accident in Metro-North's history. Metro-North is the second largest commuter railroad in the U.S., transporting passengers between New York City and its northern suburbs. After nearly ten years of litigation, the jury returned a verdict in favor of the plaintiffs, assigning primary liability to Metro-North Railroad and finally paving the way for plaintiffs to obtain compensation.

About Kreindler & Kreindler

Kreindler is a leading law firm representing victims of some of the largest transportation accidents in history. Notably, Kreindler is the global leader in plaintiffs' aviation accident cases. For over 70 years, the firm has litigated high-profile transportation cases triggered by deadly accidents occurring during air travel, maritime transport, boating excursions and train travel.

Related Links:

http://www.kreindler.com

https://www.kreindler.com/news/kreindler-named-transportation-law-firm-of-the-year

SOURCE Kreindler & Kreindler LLP