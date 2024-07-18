Kreindler Secures Jury Trial Win for Victims of Deadliest Train Crash in Metro-North's History

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreindler & Kreindler – a leading law firm representing victims of some of the largest transportation accidents in history – secured a major trial win for plaintiffs who were passenger victims of a deadly 2015 Metro-North train crash in Valhalla, NY. On July 16, the jury returned a verdict in favor of the plaintiffs, assigning primary liability to Metro-North Railroad. Also found liable were the train engineer for his operation of the train and the driver of a Mercedes SUV that had driven onto the train tracks. With the establishment of liability, each plaintiff is now entitled to a damages trial to obtain compensation.

Kreindler Partner Andrew "Duke" Maloney

Metro-North Railroad is the second largest commuter railroad in the U.S., transporting passengers between New York City and its northern suburbs. The Valhalla crash is the deadliest in Metro-North's history. As a result of the train crashing into the SUV, an electrified third rail projected upward and into the first car of the train, setting it on fire. Five train passengers were killed and several others were seriously injured.

Kreindler's lead lawyer on the case, partner Andrew "Duke" Maloney and the Plaintiffs' team convinced the jury that Metro-North's third rail design was dangerous, defective and negligent. Metro-North is the only railroad in the U.S. that uses an electrified and elevated third rail. The elevated height exposes the third rail to the danger of being impacted by any motor vehicle that hits it. In this accident, the third rail acted like a floating spear which, when struck was lifted upward and impaled the first train car. Maloney has advised Metro North that it needs to implement a much safer design to avoid accidents like this in the future.

Kreindler continues to represent plaintiffs, ready to take each damages case to trial to award compensatory damages, or in the alternative, negotiate fair compensation for the victims through mediation.

About Kreindler & Kreindler

Kreindler is a leading law firm representing victims of some of the largest transportation accidents in history. Notably, the firm is the global leader for plaintiffs' aviation accident cases. For over 70 years, Kreindler attorneys have litigated high-profile transportation cases triggered by deadly accidents occurring during air travel, maritime transport, boating excursions and train travel. Kreindler & Kreindler LLP is honored to be named the top plaintiff-side transportation law firm in the U.S. by The National Law Journal.

https://www.kreindler.com/news/metro-north-train-crash-valhalla-ny

https://www.kreindler.com

