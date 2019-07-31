Kreisel Electric Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for the Design Excellence of its High-performance Batteries for the Automotive Industry

"Kreisel's design, which is based on hollow block technology, enables it to provide superior cost-effectiveness and modularity," said Byron Messaris, Senior Consultant. "The hollow block system houses all the cylindrical cells that Kreisel uses to offer numerous advantages such as better base configurations and energy content, which are not found in alternatives like pouch or prismatic cells. The hollow block structure surrounds each individual cell with a direct coolant channel and incorporates other critical functions such as the cell interconnectors and fire protection."

The hollow structure of the cell presents three-fold benefits. Firstly, the use of direct active cooling (thermal management) reduces the risk of cell overheating. This is important since external overheating is a major cause of lithium-ion battery failure. Secondly, by integrating the interconnector into the structure, Kreisel has been able to ensure that each cell is individually fused, thereby mitigating the risk of short circuiting. Thirdly, the case improves safety. In the event of an accident, the use of a rigid surrounding case lowers the risk of deformation or puncture. The batteries can also be fast-charged with little impact on battery life or performance.

Kreisel's partnership-orientated model of value creation and solution development strengthens its competitive position among battery technology platform providers. It employs a license-based model to sell its turnkey, best-in-class, high-performance battery solutions to its partners. Significantly, its scalable solutions are expected to grow substantially as e-mobility gains traction globally. Kreisel has the infrastructure for in-house manufacturing of volumes through vertically integrated, automated manufacturing lines, producing both existing and prototype solutions for the market.

"Kreisel Electric focuses on building commercial partnerships across the e-mobility ecosystem, reinforcing the value of its advanced technology, and leveraging its unique approach to innovation, engineering excellence, and collaboration," noted Messaris. "Kreisel's commitment to R&D, technology licensing, and lower investment costs, showcases the company's product leadership in high-performance battery solutions. Eventually, Kreisel aims to move into contract manufacturing by 2020, opening up further avenues for growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognises the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

