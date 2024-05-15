KREKELBERG NAMED BETHLEHEM VP/CFO

Financial Exec Moves to Ministry

MINNEAPOLIS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bethlehem College and Seminary has named Joe Krekelberg to the office of Vice President of Administration and Chief Financial Officer. "How grateful we are to God that Joe Krekelberg's considerable experience in financial administration and analysis have been made available to us in this new season," said President Brian J. Tabb. "Joe is a longtime member and deacon of our founding churches and fully embraces the truth that God is most glorified in us when we are most satisfied in him," he added.

Joe Krekelberg, Vice President of Administration and Chief Financial Officer, Bethlehem College and Seminary, Minneapolis. May 15, 2024

Krekelberg leaves his current post as Finance Director of Minneapolis-based Castlelake, a global alternative investment firm with $22 billion in assets under management, to answer a call to ministry at this church-based college and seminary. He brings over 20 years of experience in finance, strategic analysis, planning and forecasting, transaction support, and administration, including tenures at Ameriprise Financial and Land o' Lakes.

"I am truly excited for this next phase of work and ministry as I seek to serve the students and staff of Bethlehem College and Seminary within the walls of a church that has been shaping and supporting my walk with Christ for over 30 years," said Krekelberg.

He is a graduate of St. John's University where he earned a B.S. cum laude in Mathematics. Krekelberg was credentialed as a Felllow of the Society of Actuaries from 1998-2016. He is a member of The North Church, one of Bethlehem College and Seminary's governing churches, where he leads the administration of the congregation's emergency relief fund. He and his wife, Julie, live in Lino Lakes, Minnesota. They are the parents of 3 daughters, Elizabeth (Stiff), Amy, and Heidi.

Bethlehem College and Seminary is a churches-based, degree-granting institution with its main campus located on the site of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Minneapolis, and evening classes conducted at The North Church, Mounds View, Minnesota. The school offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees. The college is in the model of classical and Christian education, while the seminary focuses on equipping of biblical elders for the tasks of pastoral, missionary, and academic ministry. The seminary maintains a separate location in Yaoundé, Republic of Cameroon, in cooperation with Église Baptiste Bethléem, a church planted by one of its graduates. Bethlehem College and Seminary is accredited by the Association for Biblical Higher Education Commission on Accreditation.

