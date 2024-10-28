KRELL TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES PHOTONICS OUTREACH PROGRAM FOR HIGH SCHOOLS

Students from Pleasantville High School Delve into the World of Photonics

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Krell Technologies, a leading innovator in photonics solutions, announced the launch of its inaugural Photonics Outreach Program aimed at high school students on Sept. 30. The first group of students to participate, two dozen high school juniors and seniors from Pleasantville, NJ, came to Krell's Neptune City facility for an immersive, hands-on exploration of photonics.

Join us as we take high school students on an exciting journey through the world of photonics at Krell Technologies. Inspiring the next generation: Hands-on photonics education with KrellTech

For many of the students, "photonics" was a completely new concept. Krell Technologies' goal was to introduce these young minds to the field in a dynamic and engaging way. The day began with a brief introduction to photonics, the science and technology, exploring its significance in everyday life, from cell phones to medical equipment used in healthcare. The Krell team's approach was interactive, designed to inspire curiosity and a sense of possibility, rather than a formal classroom setting.

The students then moved to hands-on activities that brought the science of photonics to life. They learned how to strip optical fibers, clean them of debris, and terminate connectors. The group operated polishing and inspection equipment, creating an instant connection between theory and practice. Familiarity with smartphones and tablets quickly made the students adept on Krell's high-tech equipment, gaining confidence as they worked.

A behind-the-scenes look demonstrated how the company's state-of-the-art equipment is developed and manufactured, seeing a 3D printer in action creating a special surprise—models of their school mascot, the "Greyhounds." Students also had the chance to manipulate an optical comparator to learn how small, intricate components are measured with precision. As they explored the facility, many students expressed that they felt inspired, seeing a future where they too could contribute to innovations in the field of photonics.

In addition to the knowledge and experiences gained, the students left with some unique souvenirs: a pair of high-tech safety goggles, optical interconnect samples and fiber polishing film. Back at Pleasantville High School, they became instant celebrities, sharing their experiences and excitement with their classmates.

Krell Technologies is thrilled to inspire the next generation of engineers and technicians. This outreach program is just the beginning, with plans to expand to more schools and continue fostering a deeper understanding of photonics and its impact on technology.

Watch the adventure unfold: https://krelltech.com/videos/watch/inspiring-next-generation-photonics-education/

About KrellTech

KrellTech manufactures advanced polishing systems and equipment for processing photonic components for markets ranging from telecom/datacom to industrial, and bio-medical to avionics. Our innovative approach to optical processing incorporates polishing with in-line inspection techniques for immediate quality feedback, reduced material handling and increased throughput, encompassing all facets of optical termination. Krell's experience spans all termination disciplines for bare fiber, connectors and waveguides, addressing application requirements from high volume production to the stringent demands of harsh environment industrial and aerospace. For more information visit www.krelltech.com.

