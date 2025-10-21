Krell Technologies Named Innovator of the Year at 2025 New Jersey Manufacturing Awards

The Innovator of the Year award honors KrellTech's commitment to advancing photonics manufacturing through engineering excellence, creative problem-solving, and educational outreach.

"This recognition reflects the hard work and creativity of our entire team," said Al Cheswick, President of Krell Technologies. "We're proud to design, engineer, and manufacture our products right here in New Jersey while contributing to the growth of the photonics industry."

Over the past year, KrellTech has strengthened partnerships with organizations including NJMEP, the New Jersey Business Action Center, Advancing Photonics Technologies, and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. The company also launched a Photonics Outreach Program for high school students, offering hands-on experiences with advanced manufacturing equipment and introducing them to career opportunities in optics and photonics.

Building on its commitment to American manufacturing, KrellTech actively sources materials locally whenever possible and prioritizes U.S.-made components. The company maintains close relationships with its supply chain partners, enabling real-time collaboration that helps anticipate industry needs and continuously advance product innovation. KrellTech also works closely with local universities and research institutions, leveraging their expertise to guide product development and strengthen the connection between academic insight and practical manufacturing applications.

"This award is about more than technology," added Tyler Simays, Director of Marketing and Business Development. "It's about fostering collaboration, inspiring the next generation, and showing how innovation can thrive within a close-knit manufacturing culture."

The New Jersey Manufacturing Awards are held annually in celebration of Manufacturing Day, recognizing companies and leaders driving progress, sustainability, and innovation throughout the state.

About Krell Technologies

Krell Technologies designs and manufactures advanced polishing and inspection systems for fiber optic, photonic, and precision component applications. Its products meet the stringent requirements of industries ranging from quantum computing and aerospace to biomedical and telecommunications. With over 30 years of experience, Krell Technologies remains dedicated to developing innovative solutions that advance research, production, and emerging technologies in photonics.

For more information visit the company website at krelltech.com.

For media inquiries contact:

Tyler Simays

Director, Marketing & Business Development

[email protected]

732.775.7355 x16

SOURCE KrellTech