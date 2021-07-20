Kreller Companies Introduce Kreller Forensic Investigations, Expands In-House Services to Include Financial Due Diligence, Financial Investigations, Forensic Accounting, and Risk Advisory Services

Mark Jenkins, former Managing Director at B. Riley Advisory Services (known as GlassRatner until its rebranding in 2020), will head up the firm/s Forensic Investigations and Risk Advisory practice Director of Forensic Investigations.

The addition of Jenkin's depth of knowledge and experience will strengthen the firm's service offerings and streamline the investigative process to meet increased demands for litigation support and risk management services.

Jenkins has over 20 years of experience in forensic accounting, conducting financial investigations, fraud and corruption risk assessments, and financial analysis and internal control reviews in both domestic and international environments. He is experienced in providing recommendations for enhanced anti-corruption procedures and conducting and writing anti-corruption policies and procedures for global multinational entities. Jenkins has conducted numerous financial, KYC compliance investigations and FCPA investigations for a wide variety of entities such as manufacturing companies, financial services entities, municipalities, and large multinational and public corporations. His investigations have uncovered tens of millions in fraudulent activity and assisted law enforcement in criminal adjudication of fraudsters.

He is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), has an MBA in International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management, and is professionally fluent in Spanish, having spent many years working in Latin America including significant time in Colombia and Mexico. Jenkins' fluency in Spanish will distinguish the quality of Kreller's enhanced reporting in the Americas: context and cultural fluency are imperative when navigating the layered and complex systems throughout Central and South America, and familiarity of this kind is essential to the discovery of pertinent intelligence there.

Jenkins joined Kreller after spending the last five years as Managing Director with B. Riley Advisory Services (formerly known as GlassRatner), a specialty financial advisory services and solutions firm. Prior to that, he was Principal at Fidelity Forensics Group, LLC and he also spent 11 years with Deloitte Financial Advisory Services, leaving as a Senior Manager in their Forensic & Dispute Services division.

Scott Shaffer, Managing Director of Kreller Group, anticipates Jenkins' practice to amplify Kreller's existing scope of services — and instigate new and unique applications thereof.

"Mark's depth of knowledge will allow Kreller to provide fully expanded services to the Financial and Regulatory industries and provide a comprehensive, one-stop solution for every stage of complex investigations," Shaffer said. "This will not only make our investigations more time-effective; it will allow us to collaborate on a multi-disciplinary team, providing insight from former Federal law enforcement, forensic accounting, and local investigators around the world."

Jenkins' notable experience, noteworthy success, and knowledge base in Kreller's primary fields of services will uniquely position its Companies to address modern-era trade risk and compliance issues in an ever-changing global marketplace.

With the addition of financial and forensic accountancy to Kreller's arsenal, the Companies' ability to detect and identify instances of fraud — and financial reporting misconduct, in particular — are set to evolve rapidly.

About Kreller's Financial Investigations and Risk Advisory Practice

Kreller Forensic Investigations

The Kreller Group, Kreller Smith Brandon International, and Kreller Forensics will provide comprehensive services to banks, lenders, corporations, law firms, and court officials (etc.) in the following areas:

Financial and regulatory due diligence services

Financial and regulatory investigations

Financial and regulatory fraud/corruption risk assessments

Financial and reputational anti-corruption consulting

Anti-bribery/Anti-Corruption audits of third parties

Asset tracing

About Kreller Smith Brandon

Kreller Smith Brandon

In January 2020, Kreller Companies acquired Smith Brandon International (SBI), now Kreller Smith Brandon (KSB). KSB is a boutique corporate investigations and risk consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. KSB offers a range of services, including high-level political analysis, global due diligence, risk avoidance, corporate investigations, financial investigations, political risk assessments, and business intelligence services.

