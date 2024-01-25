Krepling Secures $3.3 Million and Launches Centralized Universal Builder for Merchants Worldwide

Funding will support Krepling's team expansion across departments and advance e-commerce workflow integrations all-in-one platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Krepling , an e-commerce channel management platform, announced it has raised a $3.3 million seed round and launched a fully centralized universal builder, offering merchants a consolidation of tools and services to foster personalized customer experiences. The round includes the participating investors: LAUNCH, Brickyard, Front Porch Ventures, 11 Tribes Ventures, Colabora Ventures, and Broadshade Investments. The funding will be used to further expand the Krepling team in several departments and enhance the capabilities of simplifying e-commerce integrations, without the need for outside agencies or developers.

With the retail e-commerce industry projected to reach $8.1 trillion by 2026 , merchants are focused on modernizing and integrating their workflows, such as shipping solutions and inventory management systems, to offer consumers a seamless shopping experience. However, a data bottleneck arises when basic business operations and powerful automation platforms do not communicate across different e-commerce services, ultimately holding merchants back from growing their businesses efficiently. Krepling is solving this issue for hundreds of mid-market merchants by granting control over their channel management and e-commerce tech stacks. The company's new centralized universal builder enables merchants to have their operations all-in-one place, eliminating the need for disparate platforms, and offers enhanced data capabilities to capture customer data without coding experience.

"As marketplace options for consumers and technology advancements increase, it's adamant for brands to use tools that will maintain business growth and not fall behind," said Liam Gerada, CEO and co-founder of Krepling. "We are addressing the most critical challenge in the e-commerce sector currently and are pivotal in providing a comprehensive toolkit that supports the modern mid-market merchant looking to scale. With this funding, we can advance our distinctive edge in the market and empower merchants to navigate the e-commerce landscape with unparalleled ease and efficiency."

The investment will be mostly channeled toward expanding Krepling's team, with a primary focus on hiring new sales leads, managers, and developers. The company prioritizes nurturing a workspace that is employee-centric and harnesses the myriad of benefits in a hybrid-remote model. With Krepling nearly doubling its valuation by the end of the year, new hires will help accelerate productivity and streamline an intuitive dashboard to help brands refine the shopping experience for their customers.

"Krepling's solution eliminates the countless hours spent connecting the various business operations required to deliver a seamless ecommerce experience," said Jason Calacanis, CEO, founder, and managing partner of LAUNCH. "Krepling went through Launch Accelerators 23rd Cohort and has grown nicely since then allowing us to back the company consistently.

With their background as e-commerce merchants themselves, Liam and his team are uniquely positioned to build a powerful, future-forward platform for merchants."

Krepling serves merchants in over 80 countries to expand and enhance their e-commerce stack and integrations with other channels without prior coding experience. They are working with brands like Hash Pies, Giorgio's, and Forestals. Krepling plans to launch new features in the coming months to continue providing users with unique capabilities to maintain access and control over their workflows.

To learn more about Krepling, please visit www.krepling.com .

About Krepling

Krepling is the e-commerce enablement platform for mid-market merchants who want greater control over their tech stack. Its mission is to provide merchants with a more unified, expansive, and highly digitized e-commerce experience through its no-code platform that enables growing merchants and retailers to build and scale their e-commerce operations.

SOURCE Krepling