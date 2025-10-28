Kress debuts autonomous commercial mower at Equip Expo 2025, designed to create efficiencies for route-based crews

The 40-inch "Voyager" is set to drive profitability and ease labor challenges.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kress Commercial unveiled its latest breakthrough in autonomous mowing technology at Equip Expo 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky Oct. 22-24. The Kress Robotics KR800, or "Voyager," is designed specifically for route-based landscaping operations and represents a significant leap forward in commercial-grade automation. Voyager helps crews overcome persistent labor challenges while boosting productivity and profitability.

Kress Voyager operates autonomously so crewmembers can focus on detail work.

Don Gao, founder and CEO of Kress' parent company Positec, said: "We're not just introducing a product; we're advancing an entirely new business model for professional landscapers. Voyager is proof of our long-term commitment to developing and reimagining technologies that propel the landscape industry forward and unlock new avenues of profitability for our dealer partners and pro end-users."

Kress Voyager is an autonomous, 40-inch robotic mower engineered to work seamlessly within landscaping companies' existing service models. Equipped with a fusion of real-time kinematic (RTK) technology, LiDAR, VisionAI and high-tech sensors, Voyager operates boundary-wire-free with centimeter-level accuracy and the sophistication typical of autonomous cars. After a simple, one-time mapping process, Voyager travels with the crew from property to property with infinite map memory capability. While crews focus on high-skilled, detailed landscaping tasks, Voyager handles the bulk work in the background autonomously, efficiently and emission-free.

Voyager mows up to seven acres or eight hours per charge and operates at a rate comparable to, or faster than, traditional on-site crew tasks. With a mowing speed of 5.6 mph, it can also travel between properties in dense HOA-style neighborhoods, trailer-free, making it ideal for high-efficiency route work.

Key features of Kress Robotics KR800 Voyager include:

RTK-precision mowing with centimeter-level accuracy

Boundary-wire-free navigation

360-degree multi-sensor obstacle detection and avoidance including LiDAR, Vision AI and ultrasonic sensors

1.5 to 5-inch adjustable cutting height

Maximum slope of 40%, or 20 degrees

Ride-on mode for initial mapping and cross-property travel

All-day runtime with zero emissions

5,000-hour service life

Full integration with the Kress Fleet Management System

"Voyager is more than an autonomous mower; its design empowers crews to do more with fewer people while reducing exposure to noise, fuel and emissions," said Todd Zimmerman, SVP Kress dealer sales, operations and product. "Voyager represents a new avenue of increased profitability for route-based landscaping crews."

Voyager will be available at Kress dealer locations across North America in early 2026.To stay updated on Voyager and the entire line of Kress RTKn autonomous solutions, visit Kress.com.

About Kress

Since 1966, Kress has redefined outdoor power with quiet, electric innovation. While others focused on gas-powered machines, Kress perfected clean, quiet, durable electric tools with zero emissions. Now part of Positec Group, Kress is leading the charge in professional-grade, high-performance cordless equipment and autonomous turf maintenance. Kress products are available through a network of authorized dealers across North America. Join the quiet revolution. Visit Kress.com.

Media contact:

Matt Lochel

[email protected]

803.984.2883

SOURCE Kress