Kretek International, Inc. Announces New Company: DRYFT Sciences, LLC

MOORPARK, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kretek International, Inc. (Kretek), the largest importer, marketer, and distributor of specialty tobacco products in the United States, announces the formation of a new company, DRYFT Sciences, LLC (DRYFT Sciences). The new operating company will focus exclusively on DRYFT nicotine pouches, the popular oral nicotine products that Kretek has distributed in the United States since July 2016. The newly formed DRYFT Sciences will lead the national rollout of DRYFT nicotine pouches via substantially expanding production capacity, distribution, and marketing efforts.

Kretek has named Jason Carignan as President of DRYFT Sciences. Most recently Kretek's Chief Marketing Officer, Jason joined the company in 2014, and is credited with the strong growth behind Kretek's many brands and subsidiaries, including Djarum, Ventura Cigar Company, Phillips and King, and Tobacco Media Group (TMG). Jason will be shifting his responsibilities at Kretek to focus solely on the growth of DRYFT Sciences.

"The time is right for DRYFT nicotine pouches," says Carignan. "With changing consumer behaviors and retail trends, the oral nicotine category is growing rapidly around the world. We predicted the broad shift away from traditional tobacco products and launched DRYFT nicotine pouches in July 2016. Our initial sales and marketing efforts proved very successful with consumers and retailers, and we recognized the need to create a new company focused solely on realizing our vision of bringing innovative nicotine solutions to the broader market."

Under Carignan's leadership, DRYFT Sciences will be responsible for all marketing, operations, and manufacturing of DRYFT products globally. DRYFT Sciences will expand manufacturing of DRYFT nicotine pouches via a new U.S. manufacturing site, which will have the capacity to produce 30 million cans in 2020 and 60 million cans by 2021. The products will be the same that adult consumers enjoy now, with DRYFT Sciences introducing a revamped brand identity at the NACS show on Oct. 2, 2019 (Hall B - Booth #3305), featuring a new label design, new branding elements, and a new consumer website to follow. Kretek will be the exclusive distributor of DRYFT nicotine pouches, utilizing its well-established channels and experienced sales force to extend reach and drive business results.

An emerging leader in the nicotine pouch category, DRYFT experienced 130% unit sales growth during the past 26 weeks at major c-store chains, predominately in the western United States, according to Nielsen scan data. The products offer adult consumers a tobacco-leaf-free nicotine experience and a satisfying alternative to traditional tobacco and nicotine products. Smokeless and spit-free, the discreet DRYFT pouches enable usage almost anytime or anywhere, allowing adult consumers to go about their busy days without pause. DRYFT nicotine pouches are available in three nicotine strengths (2mg, 4mg and 7mg) and eight different flavors: Spearmint, Wintergreen, Dragon Fruit, Citrus, Black Cherry, Cinnamon, Coffee, and Peppermint.

"With Jason Carignan as President of DRYFT Sciences, we're very confident in projecting success for the DRYFT brand and products," says Sean Cassar, Kretek's President. "He has an impressive track record within our company, and we're ready to capitalize on the opportunity to be a brand leader in this rapidly-expanding category. Kretek has invested significant capital into DRYFT Sciences, and we believe that creating this new company is the right step in helping achieve our corporate objectives."

The national rollout of DRYFT nicotine pouches is planned to begin in January 2020. For additional information about DRYFT products, please visit getdryft.com or contact your Kretek sales representative. Press contact: bry@dryftsciences.com or rachelmcknett@kretek.com

