Kreussler Inc. Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label

Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred Program, an initiative created by the 2002 Farm Bill (and most recently expanded by the 2014 Farm Bill). One of the goals of the BioPreferred Program is to increase the development, purchase, and use of biobased products.

The USDA Certified Biobased Product label displays a product's biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable, biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals.

Biobased products, through petroleum displacement, have played an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate global climate change.

Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

Richard Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Kreussler Inc., said, "Being the first and only dry cleaning solvent on the market with the USDA BioPreferred label provides credibility and visibility to Kreussler's commitment to our client's needs and the environment. This new BioPreferred label indicates that SOLVONK4 has been independently certified to meet the USDA BioPreferred program standards for biobased content. Having the BioPreferred label from the USDA is an important distinction for SOLVONK4 and the SYSTEMK4 dry cleaning process and Kreussler is proud of this achievement."

"We applaud Kreussler Inc. for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product label," said Kate Lewis, USDA BioPreferred Program. "Products from Kreussler Inc. are contributing to an ever-expanding marketplace that adds value to renewable agriculture commodities, creates jobs in rural communities, and decreases our reliance on petroleum."



According to a report that the USDA released in 2016, biobased products contributed $393 billion to the U.S. economy in 2014 and support, directly and indirectly, 4.2 million jobs. In this report, the research team estimated petroleum displacement of up to 6.8 million barrels in 2014.

The increased production of renewable chemicals and biobased products contributes to the development and expansion of the U.S. bioeconomy - where society looks to agriculture for sustainable sources of fuel, energy, chemicals, and products.

About Kreussler Inc.

Kreussler Textile Chemistry is a leading international provider of professional textile care since 1912, specializing in commercial laundry, wet cleaning, and textile cleaning. The ground-breaking innovations of the last decades include the development of Miele System Kreussler wet cleaning, the Ecosan process, the liquid detergent system Derval Power, and SYSTEMK4 for textile cleaning.

Kreussler Textile Chemistry concentrates on manufacturing environmentally-friendly and market-oriented solutions that present economic advantages for our customers.

Kreussler produces highly effective products, which we combine with successful application technology. Our research and development, together with our product and process optimization, guarantees the most sustainable and efficient use of raw materials possible. We are also committed to avoiding hazardous substances and minimizing waste.

For more information, visit www.kreussler.com, check out our blog KreusslerInc.com/blog/ and follow on Twitter at Kreusslerinc.

About the USDA BioPreferred Program and Certified Biobased Product label



The BioPreferred Program is a USDA-led initiative that assists in the development and expansion of markets for biobased products. The BioPreferred Program is transforming the marketplace for biobased products through two initiatives: mandatory purchasing requirements for Federal Agencies and Federal contractors and voluntary product certification and labeling.

Biobased products span a diverse range of applications, such as lubricants, cleaning products, chemicals, and bioplastics. The USDA Certified Biobased Product label communicates a product's biobased content. Expressed as a percentage, biobased content is the ratio of non-fossil organic carbon (new organic carbon) to total organic carbon in a product. New organic carbon is derived from recently-created materials. The total organic carbon in a product consists of new organic carbon and old organic carbon that originates from fossil carbon materials, such as petroleum, coal, or natural gas. More than 3,000 products have earned the USDA Certified Biobased Product label. To learn more about the USDA Certified Biobased Product label please visit www.biopreferred.gov, and follow on Twitter at http://twitter.com/BioPreferred.



