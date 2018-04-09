Krewe of Pandora Membership Now Open - Interested Ladies Encouraged to Join Mardi Gras Krewe in New Orleans Neighboring Community

NEW ORLEANS, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Krewe of Pandora is now taking membership applications as it prepares for its third ride in Metairie, Louisiana on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 6:30pm on the traditional Metairie parade route right outside of New Orleans. The Krewe is encouraging ladies to "Join Online Now and Save $$$." During its early bird discount offer. This Early Bird discount is available to new members who join on or before May 1st and includes $50.00 off membership dues.

Krewe of Pandora hand decorated box. One of the treasures handed out from the riders of the parade to the crowds.

The Krewe of Pandora invites all ladies 18 and over to visit the Krewe of Pandora website, www.kreweofpandora.org to learn more about the krewe and the upcoming season. "Pandora is bringing ladies together from all across the country to enjoy a fun and friendly Mardi Gras environment," said Pandora Captain Julie Lea.

Bringing a new and fun all-female parading krewe to Jefferson Parish has been a joy for the members and the women have the opportunity to meet new friends. Pandora also offers special membership packages for corporate sponsors and large groups. Many companies who employ a large number of women are now using riding memberships as performance incentives for a job well done

Another advantage of the group memberships are for the ladies celebrating a huge milestone life event such as a bachelorette celebration, a birthday party, divorce party, or a bucket list item of things to do with their girlfriends. Groups of six or more ladies are eligible for the group riding package.

The Krewe of Pandora's signature colors are Tiffany blue & black and are often used in the parade and when displaying their special hand decorated throws. The signature throw of decorated boxes are true treasures that Pandora members enjoy creating all year long. These one of a kind boxes are glittered then embellished with feathers, rhinestones, and other fun baubles which make them a true treasure. The riders of Pandora hand them out to the crowds as throws and show them off as keepsakes. Many recipients of these gorgeous boxes will display them in their homes or offices for many years to come.

Pandora's parades in 2016 and 2018 were hugely successful as crowds competed to catch a glimpse of all the Krewe of Pandora has to offer. The ladies of Pandora are excited to prepare for its third parade in 2019 and want you to join them. If you've been looking to meet new people and to do something fun with your female family members, co-workers, or friends, this is it!

For more information about membership please visit www.kreweofpandora.org/join-us.

