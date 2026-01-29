Kreyco Redefines Education Staffing by Delivering World-Class Support for Teachers and Students

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools nationwide continue to navigate teacher shortages, burnout, and growing student needs, Kreyco is redefining education staffing by pairing schools with quality teachers—and surrounding those teachers with world-class support designed to drive long-term success.

Founded in 2013, Kreyco is a national preK–12 education provider that has spent more than a decade delivering in-person instructional services and partnering with public, private, and charter schools across the country. To date, Kreyco has successfully supported more than 300 schools, ensuring continuity of learning for students and stability for school communities.

Kreyco was built on the belief that all students deserve access to a quality education. Its founder, a teacher who personally benefited from public education, has built the organization with a deep commitment to equity, access, and the transformative power of strong teachers in the classroom.

Rather than focusing solely on placement, Kreyco mobilizes quality teachers for in-person instruction and surrounds them with a comprehensive support model designed to ensure success for teachers, students, and partner schools alike.

A Comprehensive Support Model for Teacher and Partner Success

Teacher success sits at the center of Kreyco's approach. Teachers receive weekly support and ongoing guidance, including individualized coaching and mentorship, role-specific professional development, and both informal and formal observations. Kreyco also provides enrichment opportunities and targeted instructional supports, including assistance with IEP and 504 implementation, ensuring teachers are prepared to meet the needs of all students.

A Kreyco Spanish teacher shared the impact of this model firsthand:

"Kreyco allowed me to teach without having to deal with all the other school-related tasks and even issues. From materials to support and mentorship, Kreyco truly shows a great commitment to its teachers."

To further ensure instructional quality, Kreyco equips teachers with a fully developed, flexible curriculum that is standards-aligned, student-centered, and designed to promote hands-on, meaningful learning. Teachers receive access to instructional materials, assessments, and classroom-ready resources, allowing them to focus immediately on quality instruction and student engagement.

Kreyco's commitment extends beyond teachers to partner school success. The organization works in close collaboration with school and district administrators through regular communication, check-ins, and shared problem-solving. Kreyco supports partners in proactively addressing concerns and, when necessary, provides timely replacements to minimize disruption and maintain instructional continuity for students.

To support operational excellence and compliance, Kreyco facilitates the teacher certification process, conducts required background checks and fingerprinting, and maintains ongoing monitoring and verification to ensure alignment with state and district requirements.

"Kreyco was built on the understanding that world-class service to schools begins with world-class support for teachers," said Sean Kreyling, Founder and CEO. "When teachers are equipped with curriculum, coaching, and meaningful professional development, they are positioned to succeed—and students, families, and school communities benefit."

Further distinguishing its model, Kreyco is an educator preparation program authorized by the New Jersey Department of Education, enabling the organization to support teachers holding Certificates of Eligibility and Limited Certificates of Eligibility. Through this authorization, Kreyco plays an active role in strengthening the educator pipeline while ensuring alignment with certification requirements and best instructional practices.

By integrating in-person staffing, teacher preparation, curriculum and materials, coaching, professional development, and compliance support, Kreyco offers schools a comprehensive and sustainable solution—one that addresses immediate staffing needs while investing in long-term teacher and student success.

In-Person Instructional Service Areas

Language acquisition: world language, dual language, ESL, bilingual education

world language, dual language, ESL, bilingual education Humanities: history, social studies, geography, art, music, performing arts

history, social studies, geography, art, music, performing arts STEM: pre-algebra, algebra I, geometry, algebra II, pre-calculus, calculus, multivariable calculus, statistics, trigonometry, earth science, physics, physical science, chemistry, biology, anatomy, computer science, technology, physical education

pre-algebra, algebra I, geometry, algebra II, pre-calculus, calculus, multivariable calculus, statistics, trigonometry, earth science, physics, physical science, chemistry, biology, anatomy, computer science, technology, physical education Special education: resource, inclusion, SCORES, EBD, life skills

resource, inclusion, SCORES, EBD, life skills CTE: health sciences, IT, architecture, engineering

health sciences, IT, architecture, engineering Paraprofessional support: English and bilingual

About Kreyco

Kreyco is a national preK–12 education provider offering in-person instructional services, teacher preparation, and comprehensive teacher support. Since 2013, Kreyco has partnered with more than 300 public, private, and charter schools to deliver quality instruction through well-prepared, well-supported teachers. As a New Jersey Department of Education–authorized educator preparation program, Kreyco is positioned to support all teachers—from preservice to veteran—to meet the evolving needs of today's classrooms.

